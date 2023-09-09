Prep football: Hokes Bluff Eagles fly by Glencoe in 3A, Region 6 matchup

HOKES BLUFF — The Hokes Bluff Eagles took flight in their home opener, and soared high over their longtime Class 3A, Region 6 rival, the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 47-7.
The lopsided score does not tell the full story of how Hokes Bluff dominated both sides of the ball Friday night. The Eagles’ offense totaled nearly 350 yards on the ground, while their defense forced four turnovers and shut out the Yellow Jackets for close to three and a half quarters.
“Coming off a tough loss like we had last week to Southside (Gadsden), I think our guys had a good week of preparation that carried over to the game tonight,” said longtime head coach Mike Robertson, who’s in his 28th year with Hokes Bluff. “Give our guys credit. They are the ones who came out ready to play, and I am really proud of them boys right now.”
After their first possession of the game resulted in an interception, Hokes Bluff’s offense relied heavily on their relentless rushing attack to score touchdowns on their next five straight possessions, bringing the score to 40-0 halfway through the third quarter.
Glencoe finally settled into the game near the tail end of the third, putting together a 92-yard touchdown drive in just nine plays. Those were the only points of the night for the Yellow Jackets, which came with 8:11 left in the fourth quarter, and the very next possession the Eagles punched in their sixth rushing touchdown of the night.
Fittingly, the game ended on an errant throw from Glencoe, resulting in an interception which was nearly returned to the end zone — for what would’ve been the second pick-six of the game — as time expired.
—This was the 80th meeting all-time between Hokes Bluff and Glencoe, with the historical standings between the two school’s now reading 42-37-1 in favor of the Yellow Jackets.
—Hokes Bluff’s junior running back tandem of Blain Barron and Phillip Carter bullied Glencoe’s defense all night long. The pair of stars accounted for just shy of 250 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just 21 combined carries.
—Still, the biggest play of the night for the Eagles may have come on the defensive side of the ball. With just over eight minutes to play in the second quarter, Glencoe’s quarterback was intercepted for a 52-yard pick six. The defensive gem brought the score to 21-0 and sucked the last bit of life out of the Yellow Jacket’s sideline.
—Possibly the only bright spot on the night for Glencoe was their junior running back Aaron Mann, who tried his best to keep his team afloat. Mann tallied a whopping 25 carries for 141 rushing yards against a stout Eagles’ defense.
—Robertson on his team’s potent rushing game: “We can throw it a little bit, but we didn’t have to tonight. In situations like this, a regional matchup at home, you do what works for you and that was our running game tonight.”
—Robertson on his respect for Glencoe and head coach Scott Martin: “Coach Martin is a good guy, and I hate that we scored that last one. We don’t want to run the score up on anyone, and even though they are our rival we have to treat them with respect.”
—Martin on his team’s woeful night: “There is not a lot of good to talk about on my end, we turned the ball over way too much with two fumbles in the first two possessions. My hats off to them, they outplayed us and I hate it for our fans that we didn’t give them much of a football game tonight.”
—Hokes Bluff is now 2-0 on the young season, including 1-0 in Class 3A Region 6. The Eagles will hit the road next week to play yet another regional matchup against Geraldine (3-0).