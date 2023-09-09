 Skip to main content
Prep football: Hokes Bluff Eagles fly by Glencoe in 3A, Region 6 matchup

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

HOKES BLUFF — The Hokes Bluff Eagles took flight in their home opener, and soared high over their longtime Class 3A, Region 6 rival, the Glencoe Yellow Jackets 47-7.

The lopsided score does not tell the full story of how Hokes Bluff dominated both sides of the ball Friday night. The Eagles’ offense totaled nearly 350 yards on the ground, while their defense forced four turnovers and shut out the Yellow Jackets for close to three and a half quarters.