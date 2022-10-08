 Skip to main content
Prep football: High school scores locally and around the state

Ohatchee Homecoming Sights BW 0029.JPG

Friday night sights at the Ohatchee vs. Hokes Bluff game. Jorda Crook being crowned as homecoming queen. Photo by Bill Wilson

Thursday's and Friday's high school football scores

CLASS 7A