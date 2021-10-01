Prep football: High-flying Wellborn wins its third straight

GLENCOE — The Wellborn Panthers are competing for Comeback Team of the Year in Calhoun County after fighting back from three straight losses to start the season.
Wellborn stomped Glencoe 51-10 to get to .500 for the first time this season.
“I’m so proud of our players and coaching staff, said Wellborn coach Jeff Smith after the win. “How many teams can go 0-3 and get back to 3-3?”
The Panthers dominated both sides of the football from the opening kickoff. When the final whistle blew, Wellborn had 408 yards on the ground.
Defensively, the Panthers forced Glencoe quarterback Nolan Fairley into four turnovers, highlighted by a 53-yard interception touchdown return by Kevin Clark in the third quarter.
Xavier Parker and Jesse Lewis were the stars of the Wellborn offense. Parker led the Panthers in rushing yards with 135 and one rushing touchdown. Lewis found the end zone twice and had 105 rushing yards of his own.
Wellborn quarterback Grayson Johnson found his favorite target, Beau Neely, for two touchdowns of 46 and 23 yards.
Neely accounted for 85 of Johnson’s 89 yards passing. Johnson, who was handed the reins to the offense after Jet Smith’s graduation, has finally settled in to Jeff Smith’s system.
“Beau’s been with us for a long time,” Smith said. “He’s a big-play player and I’m very proud of him.”
On the opposite side of the field, Fairley found little success through the air. He ended the game on 9-of-25 passing, equaling a 36 percent completion percentage.
Glencoe’s offensive difficulties were a result of Wellborn’s swarming rush defense. The Panthers surrendered only 50 yards rushing, just 7 yards at the start of the fourth quarter. Late in the final period, Drew Johnston rushed for a 2-yard touchdown to make it 51-10. That was Johnston’s only rush on the night.
The Glencoe game marked the third straight in which Wellborn has scored 50 points, leading to much needed rest for their starters.
For the Yellow Jackets, the loss is a somber one as it marks a calendar year since Glencoe has won a varsity football game. Their last victory came against Douglas on Oct. 2, 2020.
Head coach Brian Alred has been attempting to turn around the Glencoe program that hasn’t made the playoffs since 2015.
Although the record doesn’t show it, Glencoe is young and have a promising future.
With improvement, the Yellow Jackets could easily make noise in Class 3A, Region 5 soon. However, they will be watching this season’s playoffs from home.
However, Jeff Smith’s Wellborn squad has a huge showdown with Hokes Bluff on “The Hill” next Friday. The matchup will likely determined the fourth-place finisher in Class 3A, Region 5.
What to know
—Wellborn has won six straight meetings against Glencoe, outscoring the Yellow Jackets 270-45 during that stretch.
—Glencoe’s offense has been held to just 24 points this season, with 10 points being their season-high.
—Brady Johnson and Omarian Curry led the Panthers with four tackles each.
Who said
—Smith on Wellborn team mindset: “They’re up. A lot of teams' kids down 0-3 will move onto something else. Our kids didn’t give up and we fought our way back to .500”
—Smith on Hokes Bluff matchup: “They’re a good team and Coach Rob does a good job over there and I know they’re going to be a formidable opponent.”
Next up
—Wellborn (3-3, 2-2 Class 3A, Region 5) returns home next week for a showdown with Hokes Bluff which will likely decide the fourth-place finisher in Region 5. Glencoe (0-6, 0-4 Region 5) will travel to Ohatchee next Friday.