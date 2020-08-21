Prep football: Heflin, McNeil help pace Clay Central to opening win

CLANTON — Clay Central got three touchdown runs from Terry Heflin and two more from Elisha McNeil to beat Chilton County 35-0 in the Volunteers' opener Friday.
McNeil had 157 rushing yards on 16 carries and scored on a long of 53 yards for Clay Central, the defending Class 5A state champs. Heflin had 73 rushing yards on seven carries.
Clay Yates, a defensive back who also handles kicking and punting, had a good night. He averaged 43 yards on four punts. He also made all five of his extra-point tries.