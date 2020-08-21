Prep football: Hayes tosses four TD passes in Piedmont's jamboree win

Jack Hayes picked up where he left off.
The Piedmont quarterback, who was MVP of last year's Class 3A state finals, threw four touchdown passes as the Bulldogs beat Geraldine 34-14 in a jamboree game Friday night.
Hayes completed 10 of 14 passes for 171 yards. He completed scoring passes of 9 and 15 yards to Jaden Calhoun and touchdown throws of 66 and 57 yards to Austin Estes. Calhoun added an 18-yard touchdown run.
Estes finished with five catches for 144 yards. Elijah Johnson rushed for 76 yards, and Dontavius Jordan added 60.
Sloan Smith kicked four extra points.
Piedmont led 28-0 at halftime and scored the first touchdown of the second half before Geraldine tacked on two late scores.
Piedmont finished with 20 first downs, 241 rushing yards, 185 passing yards and 426 total.