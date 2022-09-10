Prep football: Hayes makes most of limited touches in Handley's win over White Plains

HANDLEY — A week after threatening the state single-game rushing record, Handley’s Jamarius Haynes had a light night Friday.
He still made the most of his five carries, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown as the second-ranked Tigers downed White Plains 48-0 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.
He averaged 23.8 yards a carry a week after rushing for 476 yards at Jacksonville, including 322 on his five touchdown runs. His 476 yards against Jacksonville marked the second-highest single-game total on record at AHSAA.com.
Haynes’ touchdown run Friday, coming at 1:10 of the first quarter, covered 77 yards and put Handley up 21-0.
Haynes also caught an 18-yard touchdown pass.
On the season, Haynes has 838 rushing yards on 72 carries with 11 touchdowns. He’s caught eight passes for 124 yards and a touchdown to bring his total yards to 962 in four games.
Handley quarterback Cannon Kyles completed three of eight passes for 116 yards and three touchdowns. Jamerqui Lewis caught two of those touchdown passes, covering 61 and 37 yards.
Handley also got touchdown runs of 21 yards from Ayden Robertson and 19 yards by Daquavian Slaughter, and Taevion Houston returned a kickoff 72 yards for a score.
Handley improved to 4-0 overall, 2-0 region. White Plains is 1-2, 0-1.