Prep football: Hayes makes most of limited touches in Handley's win over White Plains

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus/The Anniston Star

HANDLEY — A week after threatening the state single-game rushing record, Handley’s Jamarius Haynes had a light night Friday.

He still made the most of his five carries, rushing for 119 yards and a touchdown as the second-ranked Tigers downed White Plains 48-0 in Class 4A, Region 4 action.