Prep football: Hardened by road and schedule, Jacksonville eyes playoffs

JACKSONVILLE — It seemed like one of the most bitterly disappointing moments of Jacksonville’s football season.
Quarterback Jimmy Ogle walked off the field at Piedmont, just as Piedmont’s side celebrated Omarion Foster’s game-clinching interception return for a touchdown.
In a heartbeat, Jacksonville went from threatening to make the go-ahead score with 30 seconds left to watching Foster run 85 yards the other way.
One might expect Ogle, the quarterback who threw the pass, to react emotionally, once back to the Jacksonville sideline. Instead, he found teammates and offered leadership.
“Now, we know what we can do,” he said.
That’s the mindset Jacksonville (6-3) carried forward from that midseason game, and that’s the mindset the Golden Eagles carry into Friday’s playoff opener at home, against Alabama Christian (7-3).
They’re a better team than four losses on the field against a brutal schedule shows.
They’re much improved since nine new starters on defense struggled early in the season.
“From the time we started to where we are now, this team has made improvements,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “It’s just really worked hard to get better each and every week to put us in this situation.”
Jacksonville is Class 4A, Region 4’s No. 2 qualifier.
The Golden Eagles went from No. 3 to No. 2 when the AHSAA levied two forfeits against Anniston because the Bulldogs played an academically ineligible player in those two games. One of those games was Jacksonville’s 22-9 loss at Anniston on Sept. 3.
Jacksonville, of course, played that game without Ogle, the Golden Eagles’ rapidly improving sophomore quarterback with big measurables and a bigger arm.
The Anniston game was one of four the Golden Eagles lost on the field. They also lost to Alexandria, now an unbeaten 5A, Region 6 champion, on Aug. 27. They also lost 55-45 in one of the season’s best games, at Piedmont, and 35-20 at Handley, the defending 4A state champion.
For those keeping score, Jacksonville finished on the wrong end of the scoreboard against 5A’s third-ranked team, 4A’s 10th-ranked team, 3A’s second-ranked team and 4A’s fourth-ranked team.
“You don’t have a whole lot of time, with our schedule, to be average,” Smith said. “Average gets you beat with the teams that we play. ...
“Even the games we lost, Alexandria got us pretty good, but having the lead in the fourth quarter against Piedmont with a chance to win that game, having a lead into the fourth quarter with Handley and having a chance to win that game, even though we lost the game, it gave a lot of our young guys some confidence that we can go out and play with anybody and have a chance to win.”
The Golden Eagles played Anniston, Piedmont and Handley on the road.
Jacksonville played six of its nine games on the road because it had to pay back two road COVID forfeits from 2020 … at Piedmont and at Handley. Those would’ve been home games this season, had they been played as scheduled last season.
Road-hardened Jacksonville should be used to it, and that could come in handy. If the Golden Eagles beat Alabama Christian, they’ll likely have to play third-ranked American Christian on the road, in the second round.
But the road did more than harden the Golden Eagles.
“It’s brought us together, for real,” senior running back Jae-Taj Morris said. “At the beginning of the season, I was a little worried. We weren’t really gelling together. Everybody was, like, an individual type thing.
“I’d say the bus trips helped.”
The most seminal moment for Jacksonville came in a game with a short bus trip. Just 15 minutes north, on the Field of Champions, it led Piedmont by 17 points three times.
Piedmont rallied to take the lead with 1:55 to play, but Jacksonville drove in position to score the go-ahead touchdown. The Golden Eagles had third-and-seven at Piedmont’s 19-yard line when Foster picked off Ogle’s pass and raced down the Piedmont sideline for the clinching score.
Amid the bitter disappointment, Ogle saw a teachable moment.
“Going into that game, not many people thought we would do what we did,” Ogle said. “I still believe we should’ve won that game. …
“That game made us realize, ‘OK, we’re this good. We can do this.’”