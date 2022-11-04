 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Handley's Haynes rushes for 167 yards in playoff win

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

ROANOKE — Jamarius Haynes’ playoff form looked a lot like his early-season form on Friday.

The Handley running back rambled for 167 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers downed West Blocton 46-6 in a first-round Class 4A playoff game.