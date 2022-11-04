Prep football: Handley's Haynes rushes for 167 yards in playoff win

ROANOKE — Jamarius Haynes’ playoff form looked a lot like his early-season form on Friday.
The Handley running back rambled for 167 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers downed West Blocton 46-6 in a first-round Class 4A playoff game.
Handley (10-1) advanced to face T.R. Miller on the road in next week’s second-round action. T.R. Miller (10-1) beat Montgomery Academy 41-13.
Haynes got attention early this season when he rushed for 476 yards at Jacksonville, posting the second-largest single-game rushing total in AHSAA history. A midseason foot injury slowed his progress, but he put up healthy numbers Friday.
Haynes’ touchdown runs against West Blocton covered 26, 40 and 31 yards.
Quarterback Cannon Kyles turned in a strong performance, completing five of 10 passes for 126 yards, including a 76-yard touchdown pass to Jamerqui Lewis. Kyles also rushed for a net 79 yards, with an 87-yard touchdown run.
Handley also got a 51-yard touchdown run from Jamarcus Paige and a 41-yard touchdown run from Ja’marcus Daniel.