Prep football: Handley wins berth in 4A state finals against Gordo

For the second time in six seasons under head coach Larry Strain, Handley is headed to the Class 4A state championship game.
The Tigers took down previously unbeaten American Christian 34-13 in the semifinals Friday night at Freedom Field in Tuscaloosa.
Handley (11-1) will head back to Tuscaloosa next Friday where it will face Gordo, which defeated Etowah 21-14, at 10 a.m. inside Bryant-Denny Stadium.
The Tigers got there by riding standout running back Tae Meadows. The junior finished the game with 224 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 27 carries.
After Hunter Sute's 19-yard touchdown pass to Kamari Lassiter cut Handley's lead to 20-13 with 2:18 to play in the third quarter, Meadows put the game out of reach with two fourth-quarter touchdowns. His 10-yard run with 8:40 to play gave the Tigers a 27-13 advantage. He sealed the victory less than three minutes later with a 25-yard score.
Meadows also had a 30-yard touchdown run in the second quarter and a 14-yarder in the third.
Evan Cofield's 10-yard pass to Dylan Brooks with 13 seconds left in the second quarter gave Handley a 20-7 lead at halftime. Cofield completed 8 of 14 passes for 62 yards and added 29 yards rushing on six carries. Brooks led the Tigers in receiving, catching three passes for 33 yards. Meadows caught three balls for 27 yards.
Handley's defense held an American Christian team that entered averaging 47.9 points a game to just 13.
Brandon Waller, who finished with 80 rushing yards on 16 carries, scored the Patriots' first touchdown of the game on a 6-yard run. Sute finished 11 of 26 passing for 209 yards.
Handley's defense was led by Jake Cottle, who finished with three solo tackles and nine assists. Jamerqui Lewis racked up four solo tackles, one assist and one interception. Christian Jones had one solo tackle and eight assists.