Prep football: Handley wins annual Piedmont 7-on-7 passing tournament

PIEDMONT — Handley closed out its 2020 football season with a 35-20 win over Gordo in the Alabama High School Athletic Association’s Class 4A state championship game. The Tigers from Roanoke were back in championship mode Saturday at Piedmont’s annual 7-on-7 passing tournament.
Handley defeated Moody 23-16 in the title game, snapping a 16-16 deadlock late on junior quarterback Ty Fetner’s 9-yard scoring pass to Jamequi Lewis and a 2-point conversion throw from Fetner to Jamarius Haynes. Sophomore defensive back Cannon Kyles sealed the win with an interception at the goal line two plays later.
Four hours earlier, Pool C winner Moody and Pool D winner Handley had played in what tournament organizer and Piedmont head coach Steve Smith calls a “cross pool” game. The Blue Devils won the earlier meeting 18-6.
Tigers head coach Larry Strain said his team had not been very physical in the loss and that had been emphasized to them prior to the championship matchup. There was no lack of physicality on Handley’s part in the second contest.
The passing-only format of the 7-on-7 competition did little to showcase the talents of Handley’s senior running back Tae Meadows. Meadows, the MVP of the 4A championship game at Bryant-Denny Stadium and an all-state selection last year, caught a few passes thrown his way out of the backfield.
Strain said when actual games start, Handley’s offense will hand the ball to Meadows much more often than it will get him the ball through the air. Strain added that having an effective passing attack should help keep defenses from selling out to stop the run.
“Whenever you get the ball in his hands he can do some magical stuff,” Fetner said of Meadows. “It just takes a lot of load off of me. I hope I can take a lot of load off him with the passing game.”
The Tigers started the title game with a 15-yard catch by Haynes and a 9-yard grab by Quadae Lewis. Handley’s first touchdown came on a 16-yard pass from Fetner to Lewis. Maurice Cameron’s 40-yard scoring grab of a Fetner aerial produced the second score.
“I have confidence in every one of my guys to go up to get the ball — whoever is guarding them,” Fetner said.
Handley won its pool by downing Dora 22-16, Oakman 25-18 and Piedmont’s ‘B’ team 18-6. In the single-elimination bracket rounds the Tigers opened with a 29-6 victory over Cleburne County. Wins over Temple (Ga.) and Spring Garden followed, setting up the rematch with Moody.
The next time Handley takes the field the Tigers will be facing Guntersville on August 19 in the first game of the AHSAA’s two-day Kickoff Classic.
“They’re off tomorrow and we’ll come in and start football practice Monday,” Strain said of his players. “It’s a big turnaround for us because we’re playing Guntersville in that Zero week in the Champions Challenge in Montgomery in Cramton Bowl.”
Moody advanced to the championship game with a 33-26 overtime win over Munford. The Blue Devils had two 40-yard scoring passes and Munford one 40-yarder in the final three plays of regulation to forge a 20-20 deadlock.
The Lions were undefeated prior to their loss to Moody. Munford opened pool play with a 24-8 win over host Piedmont then defeated Randolph County 18-12 and Temple (Ga.) 34-22. In cross pool action, the Lions measured Pool A winner Sand Rock 22-20. Munford opened bracket play with an 18-7 win over Ranburne before defeating Weaver.
Piedmont’s Smith was undoubtedly the coach most disappointed in his team’s performance Saturday, citing an overall lack of competitiveness.
After falling to Munford in the first pool game, the Bulldogs lost to Temple 13-12 and beat Randolph County 36-30 to finish 1-2 in Pool B. Piedmont defeated Ashville 22-0 in its cross pool game but was eliminated by Spring Garden 13-12 in its first bracket contest.
“I didn’t see we’ve progressed much. We didn’t fare too well today. We’ve got a long way to go, a long way to go to be where we want to be, that’s for sure,” Smith said.