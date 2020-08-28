Prep football: Handley steams past Beauregard

OPELIKA — Handley rolled up 452 yards of total offense on its way to a 36-6 win over Beauregard on Friday night.
Tae Meadows rushed for 137 yards on 23 carries with 14-yard and 1-yard touchdown runs.
Evan Cofield, who finished the game 9 of 16 for 168 yards passing and added 43 yards on the ground on seven carries, completed a 36-yard touchdown pass to Maurice Cameron.
Ayden Robertson had a 14-yard touchdown run, and Cannon Kyles completed his only pass of the game, a 27-yard touchdown to Amajah Williams.
Handley’s defense forced two turnovers and held Beauregard to 49 yards of total offense.