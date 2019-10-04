ECLECTIC -- Handley scored six first-half touchdowns in a 42-14 win at Elmore County.
The home team scored a touchdown apiece in the third and fourth quarters after Handley already had taken firm control of the game.
Devontae Houston scored four touchdowns for Handley, including the first three on runs of 35, 22 and 53 yards. Nathanial Pike returned an interception for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead through one quarter.
In the second period, Houston rushed 28 yards for a touchdown, and Donvtavious Snead scored on a 7-yard run.
Houston led Handley with 197 yards on 10 rushes. Jamerqui Lewis had 70 yards on 11 attempts.
Evan Cofield completed 4 of 6 passes for 46 yards, and Ty Fetner was 2-for-4 for 24 yards. Jordan West led Handley receivers with two catches for 20 yards.
Caleb Drake had two tackles and five assists for the Handley defense. C.J. Allen, James Broome and Pike each intercepted a pass.