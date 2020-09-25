Prep football: Handley outlasts Lanett in overtime

LANETT — After posting a scoreless tie in regulation, Handley beat Lanett 6-3 in overtime.
Lanett got a 25-yard field goal from Tra Abner on its possession. When Handley had the ball, Tae Meadows scored on a 6-yard touchdown run.
Meadows led Handley with 101 rushing yards on 27 carries. Evan Cofield completed 8 of 18 passes for 78 yards. Jamerqui Lewis caught three passes for 37 yards.
Defensively, Handley limited Lanett to 137 yards. Jake Cottle led the way with six solo tackles and four assists for 10 stops. He also had 4.5 tackles for loss. Cannon Kyles had an interception.