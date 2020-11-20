Prep football: Handley mows down Bibb County

HANDLEY -- Tae Meadows rushed for 258 yards on 21 carries and scored three touchdowns in Handley's 35-21 win over Bibb County in the Class 4A state quarterfinals.
Meadows opened the scoring with a 79-yard touchdown run with 5:10 to play in the first quarter, and Handley never trailed. Quadae Lewis made it 14-0 with a 67-yard touchdown pass form Evan Cofield.
After a Bibb County touchdown, Handley got two more touchdowns before halftime. Cofield found Jordan West for a 17-yard scoring pass, and Meadows rushed 38 yards to make it 28-0.
Meadows added a 4-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Cofield completed 6 of 10 passes for 176 yards. He also rushed for 40 yards on seven carries.
Lewis caught two passes for 78 yards, and Jake Cottle had five solo tackles and 10 assists.
For Bibb County, Deshun Murrell had 175 rushing yards on 35 carries and one reception for 22 more yards.