Prep football: Handley handles winless Talladega

HANDLEY — Seven Handley players scored, and the Tigers dominated winless Talladega 48-3 in Class 4A, Region 4 action Friday.
Handley improved to 7-1 overall, 3-1 region.
Running back Jamarius Haynes, who has missed time with a foot injury over the past three weeks, led off the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run, the first of Handley’s four first-quarter touchdowns.
Quarterback Cannon Kyles followed with a 59-yard touchdown run and 19-yard touchdown pass to Ayden Robertson.
Koye White recovered a fumble for a touchdown to cap Handley’s first-quarter binge.
Cordan Patterson added a 5-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Cardarious Lee had a 2-yard touchdown run in the third.
After Jackson Burrel kicked a 23-yard field goal with 1:40 left in the fourth quarter for Talladega’s only points, Montrevious Black returned the ensuing kickoff 67 yards for a touchdown.
Lee led Handley with 74 yards on seven carries. Elijah Goss went 66 yards on his only carry, and Haynes rushed three times for 61 yards.