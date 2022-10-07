 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Handley handles winless Talladega

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

HANDLEY — Seven Handley players scored, and the Tigers dominated winless Talladega 48-3 in Class 4A, Region 4 action Friday.

Handley improved to 7-1 overall, 3-1 region.