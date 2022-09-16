Prep football: Handley handles Clay Central

HANDLEY — Jamarius Haynes rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Handley's defense shut out Clay Central in the second half en route to a 26-15 victory Friday.
Haynes'touchdown runs covered eight and 17 yards, the latter coming at 7:25 of the third quarter. It was the lone score of the second half.
Handley (5-0) led 19-15 at halftime thanks in part to Haynes' other touchdown run and his 4-yard touchdown reception from quarterback Cannon Kyles.
Kenyan Holloway recovered a blocked punt for the Tigers' first score.
Clay Central (2-2) was in it at the break thanks to Terry Heflin's 6-yard touchdown run and Darren Harris' 4-yard touchdown pass to Demari Whetstone.
Heflin rushed for 97 yards, and Harris completed 10 of 20 passes for 115.