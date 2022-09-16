 Skip to main content
Prep football: Handley handles Clay Central

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

HANDLEY — Jamarius Haynes rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns, and Handley's defense shut out Clay Central in the second half en route to a 26-15 victory Friday.

Haynes'touchdown runs covered eight and 17 yards, the latter coming at 7:25 of the third quarter. It was the lone score of the second half.