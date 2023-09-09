Prep football: Handley defeats Jacksonville in critical region matchup

HANDLEY — On Friday night in Roanoke Jacksonville faced Handley as the two top 10 teams in Class 4A battled for 48 minutes in a critical region game that proved both teams are true contenders for the state title.
The talent level in Class 4A, Region 4 was on display as the Tigers downed the Golden Eagles 32-24 in a competitive game.
“It was a war, man, for four quarters,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “Hats off to Coach (Larry) Strain and his boys. They did make plays right there at the end to be able to get out of here, but our kids fought. They got after it. It was a top 10 matchup, two teams that were getting after each other tooth and nail, back-and-forth there.
“They made the plays there at the end, so congratulations to them.”
The game started out all Handley as they scored on the opening drive of the game. Cannon Kyles connected with Montrevious Black on a 40-yard touchdown pass. After the extra point, Handley led 7-0 with 10:05 in the first quarter.
Jacksonville responded with a scoring drive of their own, but could only manage a 20-yard field goal by John Ducar to cut the Tigers’ lead to 7-3. In both teams' next drives they both went three-and-out, however, Jacksonville’s punt went out of bounds at their own 25.
The advantageous field position led to Kyles rushing into the endzone from the 20 on the second play of the drive to make it a commanding 14-3 Handley lead with 2:00 in the first quarter.
As the game marched on, penalties started to rack up for both squads. Jacksonville’s Jim Ogle was sacked for a loss of 12, but unsportsmanlike conduct was called on Handley. The next play, Ogle hit Ky’Dric Fisher on a 74 yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-10 game with 9:07 left in the first half.
Handley did not sweat the Jacksonville score. The Tigers marched down the field to score on a six-yard run by Elijah Goss. The Tigers failed a two-point conversion attempt, but still led Jacksonville 20-10 with 6:22 left in the first half.
With just under three and a half minutes remaining in the second quarter, Ogle found DaMonte Sinclair on a 25-yard touchdown pass to make a three-point Handley lead heading into halftime.
The Golden Eagles used the momentum from Sinclair’s touchdown to get their first lead of the game in their opening drive of the second half. Ogle and Fisher linked again on an impressive leaping catch by Fisher from 13-yards out to make it a 24-20 game with 9:25 in the third.
Following a huge kickoff return to get into Jacksonville territory, Handley marched down the field again, but Kyles fumbled into the endzone from the three-yard line for a turnover and touchback.
Penalties killed the momentum of the ensuing Jacksonville drive and Handley took advantage of the mistakes. Kyles threw a 40-yard touchdown to Amajah Williams to reclaim the lead for the Tigers. Another failed two-point conversion made it a 26-24 game with 58.7 left in the third.
Jacksonville missed a field goal in their next drive to turn the ball over on downs. Handley then drove down the field again, but they fumbled on a huge goal line stand for the Jacksonville defense.
With the Golden Eagles’ offense being backed up, Ogle could not get anything going, so Jacksonville was forced to punt.
Handley scored the game sealing touchdown with 2:36 left in the fourth when Goss scored on an 8-yard run. The extra point attempt was missed, but two big sacks by the Handley defense led to a Jacksonville turnover on downs. The Tigers’ offense kneeled out the clock when they got the ball back.
“It’s not the first time that we’ve paired off,” Handley coach Larry Strain said. “Obviously, we have to compete with them in basketball if you go all the way to the regional finals. The game is hugely emotional, and we know that there’s a lot riding on the game. Whoever wins this first region game puts themselves kind of in the forefront.
“The key of the game was really the battle between our DBs, could we stay on them long enough to keep the Ogles kid from finding a receiver.”
What to know
—Kyles had a team high of 186 rushing yards on the night. Goss followed closely with 142 yards on the ground. Kyles also threw for 124 yards on 4-of-6 attempts.
—Ogle threw for 248 yards on 15-of-30 attempts. His top receiver was Fisher who had 227 yards. Sinclair added 40 yards receiving. Xzavier English led the Golden Eagles with 85 rushing yards.
—There were 18 total penalties called between the two teams. Both teams suffered from unsportsmanlike calls on top of the usual pass interference and holding calls.
Who said
—Smith on the region: “I think it just goes to show the parity in this region. This is a very good region, so proud of the fight our guys showed tonight.”
—Strain on Jacksonville: “Being such a great team that Jacksonville is, they were never out of the game. Offensively kept them in the game. We had several miscues on ourselves.”
—Ogle on Handley: “Give credit to them, they’re well-coached, disciplined. They’ve got some dudes everywhere on the field. I just think at the end of the day we both had opportunities to make plays to win the game and they made more of them than we did.”
Next up
—Jacksonville (2-1, 0-1) will host rival Anniston (2-1, 1-0) for homecoming Sept. 15. Handley (3-0, 1-0) will travel to White Plains (0-2, 0-0) on Sept. 15.