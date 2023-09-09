 Skip to main content
Prep football: Handley defeats Jacksonville in critical region matchup

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

HANDLEY — On Friday night in Roanoke Jacksonville faced Handley as the two top 10 teams in Class 4A battled for 48 minutes in a critical region game that proved both teams are true contenders for the state title.

The talent level in Class 4A, Region 4 was on display as the Tigers downed the Golden Eagles 32-24 in a competitive game.