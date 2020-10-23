Prep football: Handley completes unbeaten run in Region 4

WHITE PLAINS -- Handley wrapped up a Class 4A, Region 4 outright championship with a 52-0 win at White Plains on Friday night.
Handley (7-0, 6-0 region) rolled up 511 yards, including 345 on the ground. Jamarius Haynes led the way with 128 yards on nine carries with one touchdown.
Cannon Kyles added 80 yards on four carries. Tae Meadows, Jamerqui Lewis and Jake Cottle each rushed for one touchdown.
Evan Cofield completed 10 of 16 passes for 169 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Amajah Williams and Dylan Brooks each caught one scoring pass. Lewis caught three passes for 103 yards.
Defensively, Cottle had six solo stops and two assists.
For White Plains (3-6, 0-6), Walker Osteen rushed for 54 yards on five carries, while Dylan Barksdale gained 49 yards on six attempts. Montez Burns had four rushes for 36 yards.