Prep football: Handley breaks open close game late

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

MONTEVALLO -- Handley scored three touchdowns in the final 19 minutes to break open a close game and beat Montevallo 42-13 in the Class 4A state playoffs Friday night.

Handley led 22-13 before breaking out.

Evan Cofield helped pace Handley into the state quarterfinals by throwing three touchdown passes. He completed 8 of 15 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown of 31 yards to Quadae Lewis, 16 yards to Dylan Brooks and 6 yards to Ayden Robertson.

Tae Meadows rushed 18 times for 162 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Jamarius Haynes had 94 yards on five carries with a touchdown.

Lewis caught two passes for 62 yards, while Brooks managed two receptions for 52 yards. Meadows caught two for 25 yards.

Jake Cottle had three solo tackles and nine assists.

