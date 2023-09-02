Prep football: Hampton's big night leads Oxford past Huntsville

OXFORD — If Oxford fans didn’t know the name Camare Hampton, they certainly do now.
Hampton, a transfer from Lincoln, electrified the crowd at Lamar Field on Friday night with several highlight-reel plays in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-6 win over Huntsville.
“There’s lots of people out there who didn’t know who he was until tonight,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “The thing is, all those plays that he made, I mean to me, he made just three jaw-dropping plays tonight.
“We’ve seen him do that for months. We’re not shocked. We’re not surprised. That’s who Camare’ Hampton is. That’s the way that he plays. Now it’s just time for everybody else in the state to know that.”
Hampton finished with nine catches for 169 yards and three touchdowns.
With the Yellow Jackets scuffling on offense early in the contest, it was Hampton that got things going. He took a short pass from quarterback Mason Mims, broke free from a couple of would-be tacklers and dashed 57 yards to the end zone to give Oxford a 7-3 lead.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Hampton was at it again, hauling in a 50-yard bomb that set up his second score of the night, a 5-yard touchdown catch from Mims.
Hampton may have saved the best for last, however. He ran a fade route to the corner of the end zone and made a spectacular one-handed grab for the 2-yard score to set the final score.
If Hampton set out to introduce himself to the Oxford faithful, he did that and more.
“This Oxford fan base is amazing,” Hampton said. “I’ve never seen anything like it before. They come every game, pack the stands out, and cheer us on. You gotta go for the Big O”
—Mims had quite a night as well. He completed 21 of 29 passes for 279 yards and four touchdowns. He added 16 yards on the ground on three carries.
—DK Wilson caught three passes for 32 yards and scored on a 25-yard catch and run. He added 14 rushing yards on three carries.
—Nick Richardson scored on a 24-yard reverse and had one catch for 34 yards.
—Judd Syer caught six passes for 33 yards.
—Jaydon Thomas led Oxford in rushing with 89 yards on 13 carries. He also had an 11-yard reception.
—Keenan Britt had a sack on defense.
—Oxford kicker Reymundo Barrera made all five of his extra-point attempts. Huntsville kicker Sims Bowman was responsible for all of the Panthers’ points as he made field goals of 29 and 41 yards.
—Hampton on what it’s like playing with Mims: “I mean, it’s amazing. Mason, I feel like he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation, in my opinion.”
—Adams on how Hampton’s first touchdown jump-started the offense: “Early on, I don’t know if maybe we let the conditions get to us. We had a little bit of rain falling. We were not executing very well at all for the first, I mean, I guess about the first quarter of the game. Had several punts in there, and we really didn’t show a lot of signs of life until that. From that point on, after that play, you know, we really dominated the game going away.”
—Oxford (2-0) will open Class 6A, Region 6 play next Friday when it travels to Shades Valley.
Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.