Prep football: Hampton's big night leads Oxford past Huntsville

Oxford huntsville-bc050_C__7670.jpg

Oxford wide receiver Camare Hampton makes a big catch and fights for yards.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

OXFORD — If Oxford fans didn’t know the name Camare Hampton, they certainly do now.

Hampton, a transfer from Lincoln, electrified the crowd at Lamar Field on Friday night with several highlight-reel plays in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-6 win over Huntsville.

Assistant Sports Editor Jared Gravette: 256-235-3572. On Twitter: @Jared_Gravette.