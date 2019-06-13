Daryl Hamby didn’t stay out of coaching long.
The former Weaver High School head football coach and boys basketball coach has taken a job coaching football and baseball and teaching physical education at Haralson County High School in Georgia.
In football, Hamby will be part of former Scott Peavey’s staff, working with quarterbacks. Peavey was head coach at Wellborn and Madison County before spending a year as an assistant at Oxford in 2017.
Peavey’s staff includes several coaches with Calhoun County ties, including former Oxford assistants Darrell Cline, Patrick Syer and Marquise Elston.
“I got lucky and something worked out,” Hamby said.
Hamby worked 27 years in Calhoun County, as an assistant at Alexandria then Weaver before becoming a head coach at Weaver. In football, he became a head coach in 2010, leading the Bearcats to 52-49 record and eight playoff berths in nine seasons.
He announced in 2018 that he would step down after coaching the 2018-19 school year. He coached the football season but not basketball, turning the program over to Marcus Herbert.
“I knew that I was going to coach somewhere,” he said. “Like I said before, it’s not about Weaver. It was just time.”
Hamby spent 27 years in the Alabama state system and can draw his Alabama retirement while working in Georgia.
“Financially, I’ll be making as much in retirement than I was before,” he said. “This just came up. I didn’t know what’s next.
“Sometimes you just get fortunate, and I did.”
Hamby plans to remain living in Weaver and commute.
“I’ve been driving back and forth,” he said. “I’ve been getting to know Rabbittown Road pretty well.”