Prep football: Ground game powers Southside to victory over Hokes Bluff

southside v hokes bluff football 005 tw.jpg

Southside's Mason Teague streaks down the sideline against Hokes Bluff.

 Tucker Webb/The Daily Home

SOUTHSIDE — As the famous saying goes, the battles are won in the trenches.

In Southside's victory over Hokes Bluff on Thursday night, the Panthers' strong showing on the offensive line helped the panthers leave victorious.

