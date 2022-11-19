 Skip to main content
Prep football: Ground game carries Piedmont past Gordo an into 3A semifinals

Piedmont vs Gordo Action BW 0013.JPG

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Piedmont vs. Gordo game. Photo by Bill Wilson

PIEDMONT — There was only one touchdown in the first half of Piedmont’s Class 3A quarterfinal game against Gordo and it belonged to Gordo sophomore running back CJ Lark. In the second half, the Bulldogs turned four possessions into four touchdowns and defeated the Green Wave 27-14.

Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said his team needed the halftime break to regroup after turning the ball over twice on interceptions and once on a fumble in the first half. Two of the turnovers came inside the Gordo 5-yard line.

