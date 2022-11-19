Prep football: Ground game carries Piedmont past Gordo an into 3A semifinals

PIEDMONT — There was only one touchdown in the first half of Piedmont’s Class 3A quarterfinal game against Gordo and it belonged to Gordo sophomore running back CJ Lark. In the second half, the Bulldogs turned four possessions into four touchdowns and defeated the Green Wave 27-14.
Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said his team needed the halftime break to regroup after turning the ball over twice on interceptions and once on a fumble in the first half. Two of the turnovers came inside the Gordo 5-yard line.
For the second week in a row, Smith said he and his assistant coaches felt at halftime that the Bulldogs could win the line of scrimmage in the second half.
Center Connor Williams, guards Landon McDaniels, Sam Tolbert and Caedon Ooten and tackles Braden McDaniels, ChrisJon Gurley and Tolbert were joined by linebackers Brody Epps and Rhett Alford and defensive ends Trent Young, Chance Murphy and Cameron Lockridge to add muscle as blocking backs.
“It was just a matter of wills,” Smith said. “Could we get out there and impose our will? I was real proud of our guys, our offensive line and all those guys that rotated in the backfield, to be able to take over the second half, control the clock and have four long scoring drives.” l
—Hayes ran the ball 11 times and netted 37 yards in the first half. In the second half, he led the Bulldogs on scoring drives of 60 yards, 61 yards, 65 yards and 51 yards with 220 rushing yards on 30 carries. Hayes scored on runs of eight yards, three yards, two yards and 36 yards.
—Lark scored on a 61-yard run with 1:46 left in the first quarter. He tied the game a 14-14 with an 86-yard run from a wildcat formation on the final play of the third quarter. When Piedmont responded with a 65-yard drive in six plays, Smith said he could see a change in the demeanor of Gordo’s players.
—Steve Smith on making Hayes the workhorse in the second half: “That was his 58th start tonight at quarterback. He’s played a lot of football here. We’ve tried to save him as much as we could throughout the year. The game was on the line. I’m not the smartest person in the world, I can promise you that, but I’m smart enough to give it to Jack.”
—Gordo coach Gus Smith on his decision to attempt to convert a fourth-and-7 at the Piedmont 39 on Gordo’s initial possession of the second half: with the game tied 7-7: “We didn’t feel like we could stop them on defense. They get to a point where they get that thing rolling and it’s hard to get the train off the track. We had a great first half but when you’re playing them, they save Jack to the second half. We played our hearts out. They’re just better than us, just bigger than us.”
—Region 6 champion Piedmont (11-2) hosts Region 6 runner-up Sylvania (10-3) on Friday at the Field of Champions. The Rams advanced by defeating Region 6 No. 3 Geraldine 27-7.
