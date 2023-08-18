 Skip to main content
Prep football: Golden Eagles soar in jamboree victory over Saks

Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith during the Jacksonville at Anniston game on Sept. 9, 2022.

 By Bill Wilson, The Anniston Star

SAKS — The Jacksonville Golden Eagles are looking to contend for the Class 4A state title in 2023. They showed just how dangerous of a team they could be this fall in a jamboree against Calhoun County foe Saks.

Jacksonville came away with a 41-0 victory over the Wildcats in a game that saw the starting first string offenses and defenses for both squads only playing one half. The jamboree’s rules also did not allow quarterbacks to be tackled, and all punts and kickoffs were dead balls.

