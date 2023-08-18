Prep football: Golden Eagles soar in jamboree victory over Saks

SAKS — The Jacksonville Golden Eagles are looking to contend for the Class 4A state title in 2023. They showed just how dangerous of a team they could be this fall in a jamboree against Calhoun County foe Saks.
Jacksonville came away with a 41-0 victory over the Wildcats in a game that saw the starting first string offenses and defenses for both squads only playing one half. The jamboree’s rules also did not allow quarterbacks to be tackled, and all punts and kickoffs were dead balls.
Jacksonville’s 41 points all came in the first half, specifically, 34 of the 41 came in the second quarter.
“It was good to get out here and run around against some other people in some different colors,” Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith said. “We’ll go back and watch the film. I mean, of course we had some big plays and had some kids make some big plays. We’ll go back and watch the film tonight and tomorrow and bring kids in on Sunday and watch it.
“Really get down to the nuts and bolts of how we protected and how we blocked and how we executed, things like that. Anytime you keep score you want to put more than they do, I was proud of our guys.”
Saks won the coin flip and elected to receive to begin the game. The Wildcats were forced to punt before the Golden Eagles’ offense took the field. After an incompletion on first down, Jim Ogle hit Ky’Dric Fisher with a touch pass jet sweep that went for a 43 yard gain.
“It was good to come play somebody else, finally,” Ogle said. “We’ve been practicing against each other forever, but it was good. Did some good stuff up front for them young guys, it was really good for them against somebody else before the real stuff starts next week.
“I think we got better in some areas, got some areas to improve on, but I think overall it was a good night.”
Zae English then rushed for 15 yards to put the Jacksonville offense within the Saks 20 yard line. Ogle later connected with Monte Sinclair on a 12 yard touchdown pass to put the first points on the board. The first quarter later ended with Jacksonville leading 7-0.
It did not take long in the second quarter for the Golden Eagles to strike again. Ogle Fisher on a play that went 65 yards for a touchdown to give Jacksonville a 14-0 lead after John Ducar hit his second extra point.
After Saks could not produce a score on their next drive, Zae English found the endzone on a 53 yard touchdown run on the first play of the drive. The extra point was no-good this go around, but Jacksonville had extended their lead to 20-0.
Saks went three-and-out on their ensuing drive and was forced to punt. The punt was short and gave the Jacksonville offense great starting field position on the Saks 39 yard line. It took only one play for Ogle and Fisher to connect again, this time for a 39 yard touchdown. Jacksonville led 27-0 with 7:46 left in the first half.
Saks was forced to punt again on their next drive, and again the punt was a short one. Ogle threw a 20-yard pass to Imoree Young that would have scored had Young not stepped out of bounds at the 10 yard line. Sinclair then rushed into the endzone from the 10 to make it a 34-0 game with 4:24 left in the second quarter.
The final scoring play of the night came after Saks quarterback Jamorris Young threw an interception that was recovered by Jacksonville’s Zavier Moore. On the next drive following the interception, Ogle threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Sinclair. The touchdown made it a 41-0 Jacksonville advantage.
“The one thing I’m proud of is their body language,” Saks head coach Alphonso Freeney said. “They ran off, they kept fighting, they kept working. I think we take from this too, we have to practice better. We practice like we play. Tackling was one of the big things we’ve been doing, but you know who it starts with? It starts with me.
“It starts with me and it starts with our coaches, so we’ve got to do a better job of getting them prepared when it comes to tackling and things like that. Overall, I’m proud of those guys that they kept fighting.”
What to know
—Ogle threw for 250 yards in his one half of action. He was able to throw to four different receivers as he went 9-for-13.
—Fisher led all Jacksonville receivers with 158 yards. Sinclair was next in receiving totals with 26 yards, Young had 20 yards receiving, and English added 17 yards receiving. English led the rushers with 69 yards, Sinclair had 39 yards on the ground, and Trent Jackson added six yards.
—As much hype as the Jacksonville offense has received in the offseason, first year defensive coordinator Marcus Albright had his group ready to roll as they pitched a shutout with both the varsity in the first half and junior varsity players in the second half.
—Young had 72 yards through the air. Young was 6-of-15 passing with one interception.
Who said
—Smith on his defense: “We saw some good things out of some people. I thought our linebackers did some good things, had some good licks, good hits. Like I said, as far as did the d-line stay low enough, did they fill their holes and all? The film will tell.”
—Ogle on Fisher: “A guy like that, you’ve got to get him the ball any way you can. We’re trying to do all the things we can to get him some touchdowns and keep winning.”
—Freeney on the game: “I think it was good for us. Jacksonville’s a great football team. The purpose of this game was to work on our passing game, get our offensive line, we’re young up front, so get some work for them and things like that.”
What’s next
—Jacksonville will travel to Boaz on Aug. 25 to begin the regular season in Week 0. Saks will face county rival Ohatchee on the road on Aug. 25 in Week 0.