Prep football: Golden Eagles overcome injuries, beat Ohatchee

Kirsten Fiscus

JACKSONVILLE — It was homecoming night as Jacksonville hosted Ohatchee, and the Golden Eagles sent their fans home happy with a 35-6 win, but not without the loss of two key offensive starters.

Wide receiver Ky’dric Fisher was lost in the second quarter after he went down on the sidelines after a punt return. Running back Xzavier English was handed the ball two plays later, and injured his foot on a short carry up the middle.