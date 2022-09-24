Prep football: Golden Eagles overcome injuries, beat Ohatchee

JACKSONVILLE — It was homecoming night as Jacksonville hosted Ohatchee, and the Golden Eagles sent their fans home happy with a 35-6 win, but not without the loss of two key offensive starters.
Wide receiver Ky’dric Fisher was lost in the second quarter after he went down on the sidelines after a punt return. Running back Xzavier English was handed the ball two plays later, and injured his foot on a short carry up the middle.
Neither player returned to the game, English carried an ice bag on his foot for the entire second half. Whereas, Fisher was able to bear full weight on his injured leg.
After the game, Jacksonville coach Clint Smith was optimistic about his starters’ availability for the rest of the season: “We’re banged up a little bit, but we will be fine.”
Xzavarious “G” Turner was entrusted with the ball-carrying duties after the injuries, and made the most of his opportunity. He piled up 197 yards on the ground, including runs of 41 and 61 yards to set up Jacksonville’s scoring drives. Turner ran the ball 17 times for three scores, while averaging more than 11 yards a carry.
“He’s ran the ball well all year long,” Smith said when asked about Turner’s effort. “His line was able to make some holes, and he was able to earn some good, tough yards.”
Ohatchee began the game attempting to limit Jacksonville possessions. The Indians received the opening kick off and marched down the field, into the red zone. However, Jacksonville’s defense stopped Ohatchee quarterback Bryce Noah on fourth down to cause a turnover on downs. The Golden Eagles were able to force Ohatchee into four turnovers on downs in the game.
Charlie Wright was the leader for the Golden Eagles defense statistically. The junior linebacker tallied 11 tackles and a pass deflection in the game. Dearion Prothro was not far behind with seven tackles, one for loss.
“We’re just go-getters,” Wright said, “some of us stepped up tonight and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
Jacksonville’s offense only had four drives in the first half, and were held to only seven points heading into the locker room. The only score came at the beginning of the second quarter on a 5-yard Jim Ogle touchdown pass to Damonte Sinclair.
It was not until the middle of the fourth quarter that Ohatchee was able to find the end zone. Noah found Colby Hester on a long crossing route, and Hester outran Jacksonville’s Drew Pridgen for a 46-yard touchdown.
Noah finished 9-of-19 passing with 128 yards and the Hester score. His 21 rushing attempts led the Indians, adding 50 yards to his total yardage. Jacksonville’s Jim Ogle completed 13 of his 18 attempts for 140 yards and two touchdowns and one interception.
With the victory and Munford’s loss to Cherokee County, Jacksonville moves into fourth place in Class 4A, Region 4. The Golden Eagles now control their own destiny for a ninth straight playoff berth.
—Friday night’s matchup was the first meeting between Jacksonville and Ohatchee since 2003. The Golden Eagles hold a 22-8-2 advantage in the series.
—Ohatchee’s Nathan Jones carried the ball 19 times for 72 yards, while also catching four passes for 48 yards.
—Ohatchee has not started 0-6 since the 2013 season.
—Ohatchee’s Findley on his team’s performance: “We’re trying to get better and better. It’s about us, and us doing our job.”
—Jacksonville’s Smith on the second-half recovery: “Ohatchee did what they do, they limited us in the first half. I’m proud of how we came out and fought in the second half.”
—Jacksonville (4-2, 1-2 Class 4A, Region 4) will travel to Cleburne County next Friday in region play. Ohatchee (0-6, 0-3 Class 3A, Region 6) will be on the road again next Friday against Geraldine.