Prep football: Golden Eagles' offense soars in rivalry win over Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE — A year after last season’s win over Alexandria, Jacksonville’s Ky’Dric Fisher still remembered the errors he made and planned to learn from them.
As he left Friday night’s 45-21 rivalry win over the Valley Cubs with 186 yards, a pair of touchdowns, it’s safe to say that he left more satisfied than last season.
“Last year and this exact same game, we missed like three or four deep balls,” Fisher said. This year, we've been working on it. We’ve been working on timing and executing, so it showed out here. That’s all we do, we throw and catch.”
Fisher’s monster night came as a result of his longtime quarterback Jim Ogle’s tremendous night. The Troy commit racked up 365 yards and five passing touchdowns in the win, also tossing an interception in the third quarter.
“I think we played all right. I think we’ve got to clean up some stuff,” Ogle said. “I mean, everybody knows who we got next week, all eyes on that one. Overall, I think it was okay. Like I said we got a lot to clean up on I think we played down a little bit. We had a chance to put them away late and we didn’t. We’ll just come ready to work next week.”
Despite his own self-critique, Ogle had tremendous praise for Fisher and Monte Sinclair.
Sinclair totaled 156 receiving yards in the contest, highlighted by two touchdown receptions — one from 34 yards in the first half and another from 12 yards in the second.
“They've had a huge summer just coming on, building that relationship, coming out here throwing routes,” Ogle said. “Their leadership has stepped up so much more off the field and in the locker room. It's really brought us together as a team and it makes it easier on me when they can both come out here and pop 80-yard touchdowns.”
Sinclair, who now has 237 yards in Jacksonville’s first two games of the season, said that he studied the film heavily and was proud that many bright spots went according to plan.
“We watched some film and we saw that we had some spots where we can get into and we can make some big plays,” Sinclair said. “I'm glad we executed. That guy over there, Jim, great guy, great quarterback, great player.”
Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said that in addition to being impressed with the trio of offensive stars in the victory, he was happy that plenty of young players contributed.
“Anytime you beat your rival, it's a good night,” Smith said. “We put 45 points on the board, which was good. I thought we came out really, really fast and really established ourselves. At halftime we had a big lead. I think we kind of got into a lull in the second half, just kind of going through the motions a little bit. We got to play a lot of guys and some younger guys, but we’ve just got to learn to finish strong and to play clean there at the end.”
Alexandria coach Todd Ginn, who is now 3-3 against Jacksonville, said that opening with two contending teams who play completely different styles of football was a good test for the team right out of the gate.
“I told everybody the future's bright,” Ginn said. “We’re going to get better as the year progresses. Jacksonville’s got a good team, tested, we had eighth- and ninth-graders in the secondary. I thought they played well.
“We've just got to focus on us and do what we can do to get better. You'll see a different team, I think, from us each week.”
With Jacksonville set to take on Class 4A, Region 4 rivals Handley and Anniston in back-to-back weeks, Smith said that the schedule is about to get tougher.
“It's a different level what we're fixing to go into the next two weeks,” Smith said. “We've got to be our best and we've got to play our best to have a shot to go in there and compete for a chance to win a region title. The biggest thing with us is getting our mentality right and having our heads on right when we go to Handley next week.”
What to know
—Running back Zae English racked up 65 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries in the rainy contest.
—Alexandria quarterback Cole Wheeler finished with 133 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. He also ran for 12 yards.
—Monqrea Morris Jr. picked off Ogle at the Valley Cubs’ one yard line in the third quarter.
—Jackson Bonner hauled in a 20-yard touchdown pass from Ogle with 9:32 left in the first half.
—Alexandria’s Elijah Hunter totaled 111 rushing yards and a touchdown.
—Jacksonville and Alexandria have split the last 10 games against each other with a 5-5 record. Alexandria leads the all-time series 53-30-4.
Who said
—Smith on linebacker Charlie Wright and Jacksonville’s group of linebackers: “Charlie is an outstanding player for us. He's played a lot of football, him and Ryan and Will back there at linebacker, our three linebackers played for several years now. They're great friends, they get along well and they play extremely hard.”
—Ginn on the fanbase’s support: “It is what it is, we'll get better. The guys we got that we put out here every night will get better. Our fans love Alexandria football, they understand what's going on. They understand it's a process and I know we'll get better.”
—Smith on the team’s encouraging play from the offensive line: “I think they've done a really good job. I think they've opened up some holes. They protected Jim really well over the past two weeks, and they're only going to get better. They’re young. They're going to get better and so we're pleased with where they are.”
—Ogle on English: “Zae has stepped up huge this year. He worked really hard this offseason. We had some runs, obviously it rained so it got a little slick, but l that goes back to giving credit to those guys up front. It makes it easier when there's a whole three yards wide, but he stepped up a lot. He's been playing well for us.”
—Sinclair on preparing for Jacksonville’s upcoming matchup with Handley: “Understand that we’ve got a long way to go before we where we want to get to where we want to be, but we really got a shot I really think to to do what we would need to do and as long as we just get go Sunday and we watch film, clean some stuff up. Have a great week of practice next week. We'll execute.
Next up
—Jacksonville (2-0, 0-0) will travel to Handley to begin Class 4A, Region 4 play. Alexandria (0-2, 0-0) will host Moody to begin Class 5A, Region 6 play.