Prep football: Golden Eagles' offense soars in rivalry win over Alexandria

JACKSONVILLE VS ALEXANDRIA BW 03.JPG

Jacksonville's Damonte Sinclair during the Jacksonville vs Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson

JACKSONVILLE — A year after last season’s win over Alexandria, Jacksonville’s Ky’Dric Fisher still remembered the errors he made and planned to learn from them.

As he left Friday night’s 45-21 rivalry win over the Valley Cubs with 186 yards, a pair of touchdowns, it’s safe to say that he left more satisfied than last season.

Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.