JACKSONVILLE — Jacksonville has one zero in its win-loss columns for 2019, but it’s in the place that matters most.
Rontarius Wiggins rushed for 285 yards and three touchdowns, and the Golden Eagles scored their fourth straight victory by handling Hokes Bluff 35-14 on Thursday.
With an open date in the regular season’s final week, Jacksonville (8-2) finished 7-0 in 4A, Region 6, going unbeaten in region play for the second year in a row. That’s a first in Golden Eagles football history.
“We’re picking it up at the perfect time, going into the playoffs,” Wiggins said. “We had two non-region losses that, I mean, they were some big games, but it wasn’t really anything that we should feel down about.
“We just came together as a team, worked hard, and it’s showing.”
The Golden Eagles will host Region 5 fourth-place finisher Cordova on Nov. 8. Cordova beat Haleyville 35-26 on Thursday to clinch the playoff spot.
Hokes Bluff (6-3, 4-3), which lost to Jacksonville for the ninth straight time, dating back to 2009, clinched Region 6’s fourth seed with a 28-27 victory over Cherokee County last week, will go to Region 5 champion Northside.
Hokes Bluff has reached the quarterfinals each of the past three seasons and the semifinals in 2016.
“We’ve got some guys that know what the playoffs are about, and I feel pretty good,” said Hokes Bluff coach Michael Robertson, as he looked toward a group of Jacksonville players. “There won’t be anybody with that kind of speed in the playoffs, so it’s good that we played them.”
Jacksonville had several big performances in Thursday’s game, which was moved from Friday because of forecasts of inclement weather today.
Wiggins scored on runs of 11, 50 and 89 yards. His 89-yarder on Jacksonville’s first snap of the third quarter made it 21-0.
Wiggins started up the left side of the line, broke out to the sideline and cut back across the field, when Hokes Bluff safety Jalen Robinson moved into his path.
“No. 8 took a real good angle, it looked like, so I had to take an angle away from him, reverse field and cut back,” Wiggins said.
Jae-Taj Morris added 101 yards rushing, with a 34-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Luke Jackson hit on eight of 14 passes for 111 yards, including a 24-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Barksdale.
Linebackers Omarion “Peanut” Adams and Jackson Moses led Jacksonville’s defense with seven stops apiece.
“We’re playing well right now,” Jacksonville coach Clint Smith said. “I was really proud of how we came out. We played well in the first half, but we didn’t play real clean and got behind the sticks a few times with penalties, and things like that.
“We came out in the second half and really played better.”
Hokes Bluff’s two scores came on quarterback keepers … four yards from Ashton Gulledge to make it 28-7 at 1:04 of the third quarter and one yard by Connor Faulkner to close the scoring with 3:35 to play.
Running back Darrian Meads led Hokes Bluff with 101 yards.
“We’re banged up a little bit, but they’re a lot better team than us right now,” Robertson said. “We’re in the playoffs, so this game didn’t mean a whole lot. Hopefully, we can recover a little bit and get ready for the playoffs.”