Prep football: Gavin Doss shines in Anniston's win over Munford

Anniston vs Munford Action BW 01.JPG

Anniston's Gavin Doss during the Anniston vs Munford game. 

 Bill Wilson, The Anniston Star

ANNISTON — Anniston coach Rico Jackson said that his quarterback Gavin Doss is improving every week, and Friday night’s win over Munford proved the quarterback is showing no signs of slowing down.

Doss led the Bulldogs to a 47-14 romp of Munford on Friday night, backed by his three total touchdowns. He racked up 90 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns while throwing for 60 yards and a touchdown.

