Prep football: Gavin Doss shines in Anniston's win over Munford

ANNISTON — Anniston coach Rico Jackson said that his quarterback Gavin Doss is improving every week, and Friday night’s win over Munford proved the quarterback is showing no signs of slowing down.
Doss led the Bulldogs to a 47-14 romp of Munford on Friday night, backed by his three total touchdowns. He racked up 90 rushing yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns while throwing for 60 yards and a touchdown.
Doss’ primary target in the win was T.K. Downie, who logged a team-high two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown. Jayden Lewis also hauled in a 40-yard reception from Doss to set up the quarterback’s 1-yard touchdown run with 4:34 left in the third quarter.
“He's growing every week, and I feel like he's selling in every week,” Jackson said. “He had a really good game tonight.”
In addition to Doss shining in the win, Anniston had a stable of running backs step up. Caleb Wynn led the pack with 68 yards, while Brock Grant totaled 67 rushing yards and a touchdown. Jaden Dobbins also logged a 48-yard rushing touchdown.
“Our kids practice hard and I'm just so excited our young boys had a chance to get out there,” Jackson said.
While the Bulldogs dealt the Lions their second loss of the season, Munford coach Michael Easley was still encouraged by his players’ physicality.
“The scoreboard didn’t reflect it, but our kids played extremely hard and our kids tried to play physical,” Munford coach Michael Easley said. “That was the thing we were happy with, was our kids didn't back down and they were extremely physical. They played four quarters, they played hard and they played physical.”
With Class 4A, Region 4 shaping up as one of the toughest regions in the state, Jackson said that getting a win over a quality opponent like Munford was encouraging when it comes to the playoff picture.
“I just told coach they're scrappy, they’re physical,” Jackson said. “Number three is probably one of the better backs in the region. They’ve got a really good team, so I was really happy how we bounced back from last week to this week.”
—Munford’s Alex Petty finished with both of the team’s touchdowns in the win. One was a 40-yard receiving touchdown and the other was a 34-yard rushing touchdown.
—Anniston quarterback Gavin Doss ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
—Anniston running back Brock Grant finished with 67 yards and a touchdown on three carries late in the game.
—Anniston’s Jayden Heard ran a punt in Bulldogs territory for a touchdown late in the third quarter.
—Munford running back Amare Edmonson finished with 109 rushing yards for the Lions.
—Anniston holds a four-game win streak and leads the all-time series over the Lions 6-2.
—Jackson on Grant: “Brock runs hard. He's another one of our backs in our stable. We're gonna continue to push him, I'm excited for him. He had a good game last game against Andalusia versus some of their younger guys.”
—Easley on Anniston’s set of skill players: “We could not let 17, 5 and 6 break big plays, and unfortunately, that's what kind of got us, the big plays, we just couldn't stop them. There were times when they broke loose, we just said we couldn't get to them, and that's a critical thing. We knew they had some really good players over there at skill positions, so we had to hem them up.”
—Easley on Edmonson: “Anything he does on the field, I'm not surprised because he's just a talented individual. He's extremely strong, he worked his butt off in the weight room. He's a great kid. He's one of the leaders in our school as a student. I can't say enough about him.”
—Jackson on Anniston’s offensive line: “We made some changes. We were moving cats around and we started some younger guys and they responded, so we're excited about that.”
—Jackson on the win: “It was a great win, a good bounceback win — 1-0 in the region, a step toward the playoffs, so I'm feeling really good.”
—Easley on Petty: “He played extremely well. He plays Wildcat quarterback for us and he came in and we just wanted to work on it a little bit, so he gave us some good carries there, made some good decisions and in the run game. He's one of our leaders, and he's a baller.”
—Anniston (2-1, 1-0) will travel to Jacksonville for another Class 4A, Region 4 game. Munford (0-2, 0-1) will host Talladega for another Class 4A, Region 4 matchup.
Sports Writer Thomas Ashworth: 256-236-1551. On Twitter: @ThomasAshworth0.