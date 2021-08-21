You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Garrett's three touchdowns help lift Saks at Sylvania

High School football teaser
Trent Penny/The Anniston Star

SYLVANIA — Rickey Garrett's three rushing touchdowns helped Saks pick up a road victory over Sylvania in its season opener on Friday 42-32.

Garrett scored on runs of 2, 5 and 54 yards.

Shon Elston had an 85-yard touchdown reception, and Sean Parnell had a 1-yard touchdown run.

Gavin Doss scored on a 42-yard interception return.

The Wildcats led 28-12 at halftime.

Tags