Prep football: Garden cruises past Talladega County Central

SPRING GARDEN — As expected, one-loss Spring Garden defeated winless Talladega County Central on Friday. The final was 44-12.
How quickly the Panthers asserted themselves was something of a surprise. Spring Garden led 14-0 in less than four minutes after touching the ball for five plays in two possessions. Then it got worse. When the first quarter ended, the Panthers led 41-0 despite having substituted liberally.
“We play at the same level no matter who we’re playing. That’s sort of what we preached to them, ‘No matter who we play, we play our style and we play to that level so we take steps forward.’ I feel like our first group did,” Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said afterward.
Spring Garden needed just 40 seconds for its initial touchdown. Quarterback Chapel Pope passed 25 yards to wide receiver Cam Welsh on the first play. Tailback Connor Bates scored on a 40-yard run around left end on the next snap. Welsh kicked the first of his five consecutive extra points for a 7-0 lead.
A short punt set the Panthers up at the visitors’ 30-yard line. After an incomplete pass, Bates ran for 13 yards and Pope followed with a 17-yard scoring run around left end with 8:50 left in the first quarter. Then the substitutions began, first to watch backup skill players operate behind the starting offensive line.
“We had pulled Chapel on the third series and went with Noah (Barber) with our starters in, with Clayton Sadler, our backup tailback, with our starters in, so we got some looks with them before we did the whole sub thing,” Howard said. “I thought they executed well.”
—An interception by Reece Winstead gave the Panthers the ball at the TCC 45. With Barber at quarterback, Pope picked up 13 yards on a speed sweep left, Welsh took a toss sweep around right end for 11 yards, Barber passed for 11 yards to Braxton Haney and Bates finished off the drive with a 9-yard run. Bates then scored his third touchdown with a 16-yard run after an interception by Pope.
—Sadler got the final two Spring Garden touchdowns on a 33-yard zigzag run through the right side followed two snaps later by a 28-yard interception return.
—Welsh booted a 24-yard field goal with 5:19 left in the second quarter for a 44-0 lead. A 50-yard gain on a pass from Barber to freshman Jonathan Baker set up the field goal.
—Sophomore Javari McKenzie scored both TCC touchdowns. In the third quarter, McKenzie scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak. In the fourth, he added a 19-yard touchdown run up the middle.
—Howard on the positives of preparing for a blowout win: “We’ve run reps with our younger guys all week knowing they were going to get in the game. We told them, ‘We’re going to hold you accountable just like we hold the starters accountable. Then we got to get some junior high kids in the game the second half.”
—Spring Garden, now 3-1 in Class 1A, Region 6 and 6-1 overall, steps out of Region 6 for a game with Class 2A Pleasant Valley on Friday. Talladega County Central (0-6) plays Region 6 foe Donoho in Anniston on Thursday.