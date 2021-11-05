Prep football: Fyffe runs past Wellborn Panthers, who end year at 5-5

FYFFE — A Fyffe ground game that compiled 362 rushing yards was too much for Wellborn, which fell 34-0 in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday.
Fyffe didn't attempt a pass but ran the ball 52 times. Logan Anderson led the way with 144 yards on 11 carries with one touchdown. Kyle Dukes rushed 20 times for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns.
For Wellborn, the run game produced 25 yards on 20 attempts. Grayson Johnson passes 16 times with 10 completions for 67 yards.
Brennan Talley caught three passes for 27 yards, while Beau Neely made three receptions for 25 yards.
Wellborn's season ended at 5-5.