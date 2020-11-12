Prep football: Fyffe offers stiff playoff challenge, but Wellborn is ready

WELLBORN — Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith makes no bones about it.
Fyffe, the Panthers’ second-round opponent in the Class 3A state playoffs, has a great football team.
The numbers certainly back that up.
Paul Benefield’s team finished 15-0 in both 2018 and 2019 on its way to two straight 2A state championships. After making the move up to 3A, the Red Devils have won their first 11 games this season, running their current win streak to 41.
The task at hand may seem daunting, but the Panthers aren’t boarding the bus with thoughts of becoming just another victim.
“We’re not going up there to show up,” Smith said. “We’re going up there to try to win the football game.”
Wellborn (9-1), which finished the regular season No. 4 in the Alabama Sports Writers Association rankings, has plenty of reasons to be confident headed into Friday’s contest against No. 1 Fyffe. Chief among them is the fact that Panthers enter battle-tested.
Playing in arguably 3A’s toughest region, Wellborn has compiled a 21-3 record over the last two seasons while competing against the likes of Piedmont, Randolph County and Ohatchee.
Entering yet another big game, Smith’s message to his team is simple: “Let’s get excited and go accept the challenge.”
“There’s a lot of players that go through their whole playing career and never get to play in big games like this,” Smith said. “In the last few years, we’ve played in some huge games, and this is going to be another one.”
Smith, who is in his 12th season as Wellborn’s head coach, said the key to beating Fyffe is making it a four-quarter game.
“A lot of times, teams go up there and they’re beat before they get there,” Smith said.
If the Panthers make it to the fourth quarter in good shape, they’ll have plenty of valuable late-game experience to hang their hat on.
In 2019, Wellborn won its regular-season matchup with eventual state champion Piedmont 40-35. The Panthers went on to beat Randolph County 27-20 in the quarterfinals of the playoffs. This season, Wellborn picked up valuable late-game experience in the season opener against Anniston, defeating the Bulldogs 12-7. Two weeks later, the Panthers knocked off Ohatchee 20-14 in overtime.
Fyffe, on the other hand, hasn’t played in a tight game recently. The Red Devils are outscoring opponents by 39.3 points a game. Their smallest margin of victory over the last two years is 21 points. Wellborn senior Kaden Goodwin hopes that plays a factor in Friday’s contest.
“We’ve played in a lot of games that it’s come down to the fourth quarter, and I feel like that experience will help us,” he said.
Despite all that big-game success against quality competition, many across the state likely still view the Panthers as an underdog entering Friday’s contest.
It’s a label that’s not unfamiliar to a senior class that includes key contributors Ti’Quan Thomas, Calvin Spinks, Jett Smith, Logan Brooks, Tae Traylor, Christian Figueroa, Keyonte Curry and Goodwin.
These seniors took their lumps as freshmen and sophomores, going 7-13 during that span. Since then, they’ve proved more than capable of beating any team that stands in their way.
So much so that the Panthers don’t mind being called the underdog.
“I kind of like being the underdog, because when you come out on top, it’s fun seeing everybody’s faces,” Curry said.
Added Goodwin: “They’re No. 1 and we’re No. 4. It’s fun to shock people when they don’t think you can come out and win it.”