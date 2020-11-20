Prep football: Fyffe marches through Ohatchee

OHATCHEE — Ohatchee brought plenty of fight to Fyffe on The Creekbank on Friday night, but in the end, the Red Devils’ size advantage overwhelmed the Indians.
Fyffe defeated Ohatchee 26-7, eliminating the Indians in the quarterfinals of the Class 3A state playoffs and running its win streak to 43 games.
After beating Wellborn 42-13 in the second round, Fyffe has now made it through two-thirds of a three-game gauntlet against the best Class 3A, Region 5 has to offer.
“We were just playing a superior team tonight,” Ohatchee coach Scott Martin said.
The Red Devils did it behind a massive offensive line and the playmaking ability of Ike Rowell, who accounted for 214 yards of total offense and all of Fyffe’s touchdowns.
The Red Devils used two big first-half plays to build a 12-0 halftime lead. Rowell’s 28-yard pass to Brody Dalton set up his 2-yard touchdown run. On Fyffe’s next offensive play, Rowell outran Ohatchee’s defense for an 84-yard touchdown.
The Indians showed plenty of fight in the second half, but couldn’t muster enough to dig themselves out of that first-half hole.
“They had two explosive plays that basically set the tone for the first half,” Martin said. “Other than that, I thought our guys battled their tails off.”
What to know
—Ohatchee finished with 187 yards of total offense. Noah Fuller led the Indians’ rushing attack with 80 yards on 18 carries. Eli Ennis added 76 yards on 24 carries. Trey Pesnell carried the ball twice for 9 yards and caught a 10-yard pass from Ennis.
—Ohatchee’s lone touchdown drive was an impressive one. After keeping the drive alive when he spun away from a defender in the backfield and scrambled for a 22-yard gain on a third-and-10 play, Ennis capped the 15-play, 66-yard drive with a 2-yard touchdown run on fourth down. After Brent Honaker booted the extra point, The Indians trailed 19-6 with 39 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
—Rowell accounted for 214 of Fyffe’s 233 yards of total offense. He scored rushing touchdowns of 2, 84 and 2 yards, and completed an 8-yard touchdown pass to Justin Stiefel.
Who said
—Martin on Ohatchee season: “An 11-2 season is a hell of a football year, and I’m proud of our seniors.”
—Martin on falling short: “There’s no shame in losing a football game when your kids leave it all out on the field and you just get beat.”
—Martin on a Fyffe team that started 10 seniors on defense and nine on offense: “They’ve got a nucleus that’s been together and been very successful for three straight years.”
—Martin on Rowell and Fyffe’s offensive line: “I mean, he’s phenomenal. When you’ve got a guy that has the talent he has and he’s running behind the beef he’s running behind, they’re hard to stop. Those guys up front, their big hogs up front, they controlled the line of scrimmage tonight.”
Next up
—Fyffe (13-0) advances to the semifinals where it will host Piedmont (12-1). Ohatchee finished its season with an 11-2 record.