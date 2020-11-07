Prep football: Fyffe is next up for Wellborn after Panthers cruise in first round

WELLBORN — No. 4 Wellborn set up a second-round showdown with No. 1 Fyffe by taking care of business 63-20 against Phil Campbell on The Hill on Friday night.
The Panthers started slow. They trailed 7-6 after one quarter and 14-12 with 6:50 remaining in the second quarter. But it was all Wellborn from there.
Jett Smith scored three touchdowns and Calvin Spinks added two to lead the Panthers on offense. Smith scored on touchdown runs of 2, 13 and 6 yards. Spinks scored on runs of 15 and 33 yards and also converted two two-point conversion runs.
Ti’Quan Thomas scored the Panthers’ first touchdown of the night on a 6-yard run. Logan Brooks had a 12-yard touchdown run, and Xavier Parker added a 13-yard score.
On defense Christian Figueroa had an interception, and Tavaris Berry took a Phil Campbell turnover 35 yards for the final score of the contest.
Phil Campbell quarterback Luke Barnwell tossed touchdown passes of 41 and 12 yards and also had a 6-yard rushing score.