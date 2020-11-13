Prep football: Fyffe drums Wellborn out of the state playoffs

FYFFE — Jett Smith has spent his high school football life finding ways to make tackles … 614 headed into Friday’s second-round playoff game at Fyffe.
His name rang out over the public address a lot, even in a 42-13 loss, but the senior middle linebacker made tackles a bit farther downfield than usual.
“They’re huge,” Smith said. “It was like playing a bunch of grown men out there. They’re offensive line is the best we’ve seen this year.”
Put simply, fourth-ranked Wellborn (9-2) could not stop the team that finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A.
Fyffe (12-0) ran and passed its winning streak to 42 games headed into next week’s quarterfinal matchup with Ohatchee at the Creekbank.
The Red Devils scored on their first five possessions, including all four in the first half while building a 28-7 lead at the break. They scored on drives of 60, 75, 76 and 49 yards in the first half.
Quarterback Ike Rowell, seeing his most extended action at quarterback since returning from a broken hand, did most of the damage, scoring on runs of 8, 72, 6 and 4 yards and throwing touchdown passes of 15 yards to Brody Dalton and 33 yards to Justin Stiefel.
Only two Fyffe possessions didn’t end in touchdowns. Wellborn stopped the Red Devils on downs at the Panthers’ 24-yard line in the third quarter, and Fyffe went into victory formation at Wellborn’s 26 to end the game.
Fyffe pushed its way up and down the field.
“We’ve got a very experienced offensive line,” Fyffe coach Paul Benefield said. “They’ve started three years, for the most part.”
Wellborn tried to put up a fight.
With the Panthers down 14-0 in the first quarter, Smith broke a 64-yard run to Fyffe’s 21-yard line. Rowell, also a defensive back, made the touchdown-saving tackle.
“That was huge,” Benefield said. “That’s why he’s back there. Jett stiff-armed him, and I thought he was going to break away from him.”
The Red Devils thwarted the threat, forcing fourth-and-five and sacking Smith for an 8-yard loss.
Wellborn mounted an 11-play, 77-yard drive to come within 21-7 on Calvin Spinks’ 3-yard run at 1:15 of the third quarter, but hope stayed only briefly.
A short ensuing kickoff and return spotted Fyffe at Wellborn’s 49, setting up Rowell’s touchdown lob to Stiefel with 42.2 seconds left in the half.
Wellborn was due to get the ball to start the third quarter, but Spinks fumbled on the kickoff. Fyffe recovered at Wellborn’s 19 to set up Rowell’s 6-yard touchdown run for a 35-7 lead.
“They’ve got a fine football team,” Wellborn coach Jeff Smith said. “They’re going to be tough for anyone to beat.”
The Fyffe-Ohatchee winner will play the Piedmont-Saks winner in the semifinals.
Injuries could impact Fyffe. Rowell sustained an ankle injury in Friday’s second quarter and was in and out of the game from that point forward. Benefield said he’s hopeful a week of rehab will have Rowell ready to play against Ohatchee.
Benefield said wing back/linebacker Malachi Mize dislocated a shoulder and is likely out for the season.
The loss to Fyffe ended a two-year run for Wellborn’s senior class in which it went 21-4. The Panthers finished in a three-way tie atop their region both years and reached the 3A semifinals a year ago.
“Even before all of that, playing in elementary school, it’s sad all of that is coming to an end,” said Jett Smith, twice a first-team all-state player, Jeff’s son and younger brother to Wellborn assistant coach Judd. “It’s the last time playing for my dad and by brother and all of these other coaches who have been in my life a long time.”