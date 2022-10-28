 Skip to main content
Prep football: Fumble recovery seals Oxford's win over Jacksonville

By Ed Browning, Special to The Star

OXFORD — Oxford versus Jacksonville has been one of the most-anticipated games of the year in Calhoun County, and it would be an understatement to say it did not disappoint.

Oxford scraped out a 34-28 victory over visiting Jacksonville as both teams gear up for the playoffs.