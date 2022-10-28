Prep football: Fumble recovery seals Oxford's win over Jacksonville

OXFORD — Oxford versus Jacksonville has been one of the most-anticipated games of the year in Calhoun County, and it would be an understatement to say it did not disappoint.
Oxford scraped out a 34-28 victory over visiting Jacksonville as both teams gear up for the playoffs.
The play to seal the Yellow Jackets’ victory came with a little over three minutes remaining in regulation. Jacksonville’s highly touted quarterback Jim Ogle rolled out for a scramble when he was hit from behind by Oxford’s linebacker Michael Battle to force a fumble.
“I wasn’t even really supposed to be in that situation,” Battle said. “I was really supposed to get into drop. But I felt like I was supposed to go get him. He ran out, in the game it had been a big problem, he was just scrambling out and just throwing it. He had been killing us on that scramble, so I just had to try just to make a play and I made a play.”
Oxford defensive lineman Keenan Britt recovered the ball which led to the Yellow Jackets’ offense running out the clock in its ensuing possession.
“Before the play I just was like ‘we got to get a big stop,’” Britt said. “Then I was like ‘I got to make that play.’”
The game looked as though it would be all Oxford early on. With 8:52 in the first quarter the Yellow Jackets struck first when running back D.K. Wilson found the end zone on a 35-yard run. Jacksonville then fumbled later in the first on a botched snap, leading Battle to recover the ball and giving Oxford great field position.
After the fumble, Oxford quarterback Mason Mims connected with receiver E’mari Carroll for a 21-yard touchdown pass to give the Yellow Jackets a 14-0 lead with 5:32 left in the first quarter.
Jacksonville proved why its a playoff team after falling behind two scores in the first. With 3:35 on the clock in the first quarter, Ogle found Ky’Dric Fisher for an 18-yard touchdown pass to make it a 14-7 deficit.
Oxford responded with another long run by Wilson. This time he went for 42 yards to score and give Oxford a 21-7 lead. Jacksonville put together a 13-play drive to score on a 3-yard rush from G. Turner to again make it a one score game, this time 21-14.
Oxford’s kicker Rey Barrera hit a 32-yard field goal with 16.7 seconds left in the second to give the Yellow Jackets’ a 24-14 lead heading into the halftime break. Oxford received the ball coming out of the break and only took one play to score as Wilson found a seam up the middle to score on a 58-yard run to give Oxford a 31-14 lead early in the third.
Turner scored again on the next Jacksonville possession on a 2-yard carry, but the missed extra point caused the Yellow Jackets to hold a 31-20 lead with 7:47 in the third. Jacksonville responded again with a Ogle to Fisher pass on its next possession. This time the pass went for 33 yards and a touchdown. Ogle found Turner on the two-point conversion to make it a three-point game with Oxford leading 31-28.
The Yellow Jackets' stout run game marched them down the field for a 35-yard field goal that Barrera made to give Oxford a six-point advantage with 4:58 left in regulation. Jacksonville looked to be putting together another drive until Battle forced the fumble to essentially ice the game for Oxford.
“I thought really as the game went on, I thought we were really knocking them off the ball pretty well in there and kind of winning the contact battle in the box. Would’ve liked to have popped some bigger plays on some of those, but we were consistently getting four, five, six, seven a clip in there,” Oxford head coach Sam Adams said about his run game.
What to know
—Oxford’s running game gashed Jacksonville. Wilson had 196 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Caleb Wynn added 46 yards from scrimmage, Carroll had 14 yards running and Mims had 4 total yards rushing.
—Mims threw for 169 yards on 14 of 21 passing attempts.
—Ogle threw for 232 yards on 14 of 20 passing attempts and two touchdowns. He also added 26 total yards on the ground.
—Turner led the Jacksonville rushing attack with 96 yards and two touchdowns. Fisher led the Golden Eagles in receiving with 187 yards and two touchdowns.
Who said
—Adams on taking the win into the playoffs: “It’s good to have a little bit of momentum going into the playoffs. We’re playing a really good Gardendale team, a region champion, next week. We’ll have to play better next week to win that one, but every win is a big deal. Winning’s hard.”
—Wilson on his big run to open the second half: “It was just a huge confidence booster going into halftime. Coach (Adams) told me just stay tight, run hard, and that’s what I did.”
—Wynn on the Oxford run game: “We started off kind of slow. We picked it up in the second half. We changed it up based on their defense, so we had to adjust to that. I say we did great.”
—Jacksonville head coach Clint Smith on his team: “We fought all night long. We had a couple costly turnovers right there. Oxford played really well, we wish them good luck in the playoffs, and we got to go in and get better and worry about Bibb County now.”
Next up
—Oxford, now 5-5 overall and 3-3 in Class 6A Region 6, travels to Gardendale who is 7-3 overall and 6-0 in 6A, Region 5. Jacksonville, now 7-3 overall and 4-2 in Class 4A, Region 6, travels to Bibb County, which is 7-3 overall and 6-1 in 4A, Region 3.