Prep football: Fuller, Basewell run Ohatchee past Glencoe

GLENCOE — Ohatchee won a huge game last week over Piedmont, but that was last week, and by Thursday, the Indians' attention had turned to Glencoe.
Emotions don’t just cease to be, and Ohatchee stumbled on its opening drive. However, it didn’t take long for the Indians to find their footing in a 57-14 rout of the Yellow Jackets in a rare Thursday night game.
“I always worry about coming off of a big game and playing a little flat,” Ohatchee head coach Scott Martin said. "I feel like we started a little flat … but we had two very short fields that gave us early that gave us our first two touchdowns. Offense caught fire after that.”
A bad punt by Glencoe started the Ohatchee’s second drive at the Yellow Jackets’ 10-yard line, and set Noah Fuller up with the first of four touchdowns of the evening on a 1-yard run.
On the Yellow Jackets’ next drive, Konnor Basewell intercepted the ball for the Indians at Glencoe’s 32-yard line.
“I was just waiting for the right time,” Basewell said. “(The ball got thrown) close to me and I caught it.”
The interception led to quarterback Eli Ennis scoring on a 5-yard keeper to put the Indians up 14-0. Ohatchee had found their footing after the two quick scores.
Fuller blew the game open for the Indians, scoring on a 22-yard run and then on a 17-yard run on the two sequential drives to give Ohatchee a 26-0 lead midway through the second quarter.
Fuller scored his final touchdown of the night on a 67-yard run on the Indians’ opening drive of the second half to extend Ohatchee’s lead to 44-7.
“That was my favorite play," Fuller said. “Aiden Simpson gave me a leading block, and I stuck my foot in the ground and took off.”
Baswell had some fun on the offensive side of the ball, too, scoring two touchdowns on 17- and 5-yard runs in the second quarter.
What to know
—Wyatt Hamilton and Malachi Goble each scored a rushing touchdown for Ohatchee.
—Brent Honaker kicked three extra points for the Indians.
—Caleb Sims scored on a 70-yard run for Glencoe. Brady Kitchens scored on a 4-yard run. Gravin Bray scored two extra points for the Yellow Jackets.
Who said
—Martin on Fuller: “Noah is a classic skill athlete. He does a great job at taiback, and it’s nice for him to get to play a solid game.”
—Martin on Basewell: “Konner has earned his stripes throughout his whole career. I wanted him to get some meaningful snaps, and he obviously came in and made some great runs.”
Next up
—Both teams stay in Region 5 play next week. Ohatchee (6-1) looks to extend its winning streak when Pleasant Valley comes to town, while Glencoe (2-6) hosts Saks.