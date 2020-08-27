Prep football: Friday's Donoho/White Plains game called off

Donoho School announced today that it has canceled its Friday home football game against White Plains. A notice on social media said the game and all related events are off, and that tickets will be honored at the next game.
"We had a positive test on campus, and we felt like it was the best, the safest thing to do to protect our school, so the kids can have school," Donoho athletics director Steve Gendron said.
White Plains coach Chandler Tyree had posted on social media earlier that the game was canceled because of "unforeseen circumstances,"
Donoho had to miss a week of practice earlier this month, after an assistant coach tested positive for COVID-19. Not having enough practices would've forced a forfeit of last week's game at Pleasant Valley, but they rescheduled to their mutual open date of Sept. 25.
The White Plains game was scheduled to be Donoho's senior night. Teams are scheduling early senior nights and homecoming games this year, for fear that COVID-19 cases will cause a shortened season.