Prep football: Friday night local, state scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday night's local games
Alexandria 43, Leeds 7, Final
Oxford 41, Fort Payne 13, Final
Donoho 39, Talladega County Central 0, Final
Piedmont 47, Wellborn 16, Final
Jacksonville 44, Cherokee County 21, Final
Anniston 62, Cleburne County 26, Final
Ohatchee 52, Weaver 13, Final
Handley 43, White Plains 14, Final
Glencoe 49, Pleasant Valley 0, Final
Saks 21, Hokes Bluff 7, Final
B.B. Comer 47, Randolph County 0, Final
Spring Garden 49, Southeastern 12, Final
Tallassee 39, Clay Central 28, Final
Lincoln 31, Moody 19, Final
Winterboro 38, Woodland 13, Final
Ranburne 43, Fayetteville 29, Final
State scores
(Includes Thursday scores)
CLASS 7A
Auburn 42, Enterprise 28
Austin 42, Bob Jones 28
Baker 35, Daphne 31
Davidson 31, Mary Montgomery 20
Fairhope 36, Alma Bryant 16
Florence 62, Grissom 6
Hewittt-Trussville 28, Oak Mountain 7
Hoover 24, Thompson 21
James Clemens 62, Albertville 20
Prattville 36, Jeff Davis 9
Smiths Station 43, Dothan 17
Spain Park 35, Tuscaloosa County 7
Sparkman 28, Huntsville 27
Theodore 51, Foley 24
Vestavia Hills 21, Gadsden City 14 (OT)
CLASS 6A
Arab 27, Springville 0
Baldwin County 35, Robertsdale 3
Briarwood Christian 21, Homewood 18
Calera 41, Benjamin Russell 17
Carver-Montgomery 41, Russell County 31
Clay-Chalkville 54, Huffman 0
Decatur 56, Athens 34
Eufaula 28, Sidney Lanier 6
Gardendale 40, Mortimer Jordan 13
Gulf Shores 10, Blount 0
Hartselle 65, Buckhorn 20
Hazel Green 47, Columbia 0
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 42, Bessemer City 0
Hueytown 58, Paul Bryant 18
Jackson-Olin 32, Minor 13
Lee-Montgomery 33, Valley 0
McAdory 27, Northridge 11
Mountain Brook 25, Chelsea 0
Muscle Shoals 42, Cullman 7
Opelika 37, Park Crossing 0
Oxford 41, Fort Payne 13
Pelham 35, Chilton County 14
Pinson Valley 49, Jasper 27
Saraland 42, Citronelle 0
Scottsboro 24, Pell City 19
Spanish Fort 35, McGill-Toolen Catholic 14
Shades Valley 35, Woodlawn 13
Wetumpka 8, Stanhope Elmore 7
CLASS 5A
Alexandria 43, Leeds 7
Andalusia 48, Carroll 24
Ardmore 15, Mae Jemison 12
Brewer 35, Lawrence County 6
Center Point 26, Corner 7
Charles Henderson 42, Headland 21
Demopolis 34, Selma 8
Douglas 48, Crossville 0
Fairfield 46, Cordova 6
Fairview 56, Sardis 14
Faith Academy 44, B.C. Rain 7
Guntersville 48, West Point 6
Hayden 26, St. Clair County 20
John Carroll Catholic 45, Wenonah 7
Lincoln 31, Moody 19
Parker 28, Carver-Birmingham 21
Pike Road 44, Greenville 0
Pleasant Grove 46, Ramsay 28
Rehobeth 32, Northside Methodist 8
Russellville 49, Lee-Huntsville 14
Shelby County 48, Jemison 7
Sipsey 13, Central-Tuscaloosa 12
St. Paul’s Episcopal 41, LeFlore 7
Sylacauga 35, Holtville 15
Talladega 51, Elmore County 37
Tallassee 39, Central, Clay County 28
UMS-Wright 38, Elberta 3
CLASS 4A
Alabama Christian 42, Bullock County 0
American Christian 48, West Blocton 16
Anniston 62, Cleburne County 26
Ashville 24, Fultondale 14
Bibb County 42, Holt 0
Brooks 47, Wilson 0
B.T. Washington 26, Ashford 14
Central-Florence 42, Deshler 28
Etowah 17, Dora 14
Fayette County 34, Hamilton 13
Gordo 42, Curry 0
Handley 43, White Plains 14
Jackson 57, Escambia County 0
Jacksonville 44, Cherokee County 21
Madison Academy 48, St. John Paul II 3
Madison County 61, Westminster Christian 28
Mobile Christian 24, Williamson 14
Montevallo 49, Dallas County 14
North Jackson 48, New Hope 7
Northside 42, Hale County 7
Oak Grove 28, Haleyville 23
Oneonta 37, Good Hope 19
Priceville 56, West Limestone 50 (OT)
Randolph 55, DAR 7
Rogers 23, West Morgan 20
Saint James 49, Geneva 26
Straughn 21, Dale County 18
Vigor 40, St. Michael Catholic 21
Wilcox Central 21, Sumter Central 15
CLASS 3A
Chickasaw 30, Excel 28
Clements 47, Elkmont 22
Colbert Heights 27, East Lawrence 8
Dadeville 40, Beulah 0
Fyffe 54, Asbury 0
Geraldine 63, Collinsville 20
Glencoe 49, Pleasant Valley 0
Greensboro 30, Prattville Christian 21
Hillcrest-Evergreen 28, Cottage Hill Christian 14
Houston Academy 49, New Brockton 8
J.B. Pennington 7, Susan Moore 0
Montgomery Academy 39, Monroe County 14
Montgomery Catholic 56, Goshen 6
Oakman 53, Tarrant 8
Ohatchee 52, Weaver 13
Opp 34, W.S. Neal 8
Phil Campbell 40, Danville 28
Piedmont 47, Walter Wellborn 16
Plainview 57, Brindlee Mountain 21
Providence Christian 41, Daleville 7
Reeltown 42, Pike County 6
Saks 21, Hokes Bluff 7
Slocomb 14, Wicksburg 7
Southside-Selma 32, Thomasville 7
Sylvania 35, East Limestone 21
Trinity Presbyterian 52, Childersburg 6
T.R. Miller 30, Flomaton 28
Vinemont 41 Holly Pond 6
Winfield 51, Carbon Hill 0
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 42, Winston County 24
Ariton 59, Cottonwood 24
B.B. Comer 47, Randolph County 0
Central Coosa 20, Calhoun 6
Clarke County 28, Satsuma 7
Cleveland 40, Sand Rock 7
Colbert County 21, Red Bay 6
Elba 40, Houston County 12
Geneva County 55, Zion Chapel 28
Greene County 20, J.U. Blacksher 14
G.W. Long 41, Abbeville 0
Hatton 38, Sheffield 24
Highland Home 21, Thorsby 14
Ider 42, Whitesburg Christian 7
Isabella 32, Luverne 13
LaFayette 54, Vincent 23
Lamar County 39, Cold Springs 0
Lanett 57, Horseshoe Bend 7
Leroy 35, Washington County 9
Locust Fork 35, West End 20
Mars Hill Bible 64, Tharptown 13
Midfield 52, Francis Marion 6
North Sand Mountain 29, Falkville 14
Orange Beach 28, St. Luke’s Episcopal 0
Pisgah 14, Tanner 13
Ranburne 43, Fayetteville 29
Section 24, Hanceville 14
Spring Garden 49, Southeastern 12
Sulligent 21, Addison 7
Westbrook Christian 54, Gaston 12
CLASS 1A
Appalachian 62, Woodville 14
Brantley 54, Florala 24
Cedar Bluff 35, Coosa Christian 7
Decatur Heritage 53, Hackleburg 28
Donoho 39, Talladega County Central 0
Fruitdale 48, Southern Choctaw 0
Hubbertville 40, Lynn 14
Kinston 21, Samson 20 (OT)
Keith 1, JF Shields 0, forfeit
Linden 22, Central-Hayneville 0
Loachapoka 54, Barbour County 0
Maplesville 42, Autaugaville 6
Marion County 46, Brilliant 6
McKenzie 42, Georgiana 0
Meek 28, Berry 7
Millry 48, McIntosh 18
Notasulga 62, Verbena 0
Phillips 47, Vina 6
Pickens County 27, South Lamar 13
Ragland 18, Victory Christian 13
R.A. Hubbard 46, Shoals Christian 0
R.C. Hatch 58, A.L. Johnson 0
Red Level 33, Pleasant Home 22
Sweet Water54, Choctaw County 0
Valley Head 49, Sumiton Christian 21
Waterloo 56, Cherokee 0
Winterboro 38, Woodland 12