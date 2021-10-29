You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Friday night local, state scoreboard

Piedmont

Piedmont hosts Alexandria on Friday night.

 Joe Medley/The Anniston Star

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday night's local games

Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20, Final

Westbrook Christian 37, Donoho 26, Final

Ohatchee 47, Munford 20, Final

Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 6, Final

Ashville 21, Weaver 0, 2Q

Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19, Final

Horseshoe Bend 14, Woodland 6, Final

Clay Central 30, Handley 16, Final

Ragland 44, Asbury 6, Final

State scores

(Includes Thursday games)

CLASS 7A

Baker 51, Davidson 35

Central-Phenix City 53, Oxford 7

Fairhope 49, Murphy 18

Grissom 40, Hazel Green 34

Huntsville 21, Decatur 7

Jeff Davis 35, Park Crossing 7

Vestavia Hills 17, Shades Valley 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 45, Boaz 14

Baldwin County 49, LeFlore 8

Benjamin Russell 35, Sylacauga 28

Brookwood 69, Oak Grove 14

Calera 31, Chelsea 21

Chilton County 14, Marbury 10

Clay-Chalkville 48, Oak Mountain 0

Fort Payne 32, North Jackson 7

Gardendale 27, Florence 14

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Demopolis 7

Hueytown 57, Spain Park 21

Jackson-Olin 48, Wenonah 7

Jasper 41, Bessemer City 14

Minor 35, Woodlawn 14

Mountain Brook 34, Austin 0

Muscle Shoals 42, Sparkman 7

Pelham 10, Homewood 7

Pinson Valley 15, Lee-Montgomery 14

Spanish Fort 31, Daphne 17

CLASS 5A

Alexandria 25, Piedmont 20

Ardmore 7, West Limestone 3

Beauregard 35, Holt 0

Central Clay County 30, Handley 16

Fairfield 34, Central-Tuscaloosa 19

Fairview 57, Holly Pond 16

John Carroll Catholic 49, St. Clair County 0

Lee-Huntsville 43, Westminster Christian 40

Parker 42, Mortimer Jordan 14

St. Paul’s Episcopal 24, Vigor 20

Tallassee 41, Carroll 35

UMS-Wright 31, Helena 0

West Point 69, Curry 20

CLASS 4A

Alabama Christian 31, Montgomery Academy 21

Brooks 25, Lauderdale County 16

Bullock County 1, Carver-Birmingham  0, forfeit

Cleburne County 55, Randolph County 0

DAR 39, Brindlee Mountain 2

Deshler 41, Colbert County 0

Fayette County 24, Red Bay 20

Gordo 43, Pickens County 14

Madison Academy 34, Russellville 20

Mobile Christian 27, B.C. Rain 16

Montevallo 20, Maplesville 7

New Hope 47, R.A. Hubbard 38

Priceville 55, St. John Paul II Catholic 0

Rogers 21, Lexington 13

Saint James 42, Trinity Presbyterian 35

St. Michael Catholic 48, Millry 6

White Plains 27, Pleasant Valley 6

CLASS 3A

Chickasaw 66, Francis Marion 0

Childersburg 39, Fayetteville 0

Clements 54, Hatton 30

Colbert Heights 14, Wilson 6

Cottage Hill Christian 17, St. Luke’s Episcopal 12

Danville 35, Lawrence County 28

East Lawrence 47, Sheffield 34

Excel 54, Monroe County 8

Flomaton 42, Escambia County 0

Fyffe 45, Scottsboro 7

Geraldine 53, Crossville 0

Greensboro 20, Greene County 18

Hokes Bluff 42, Sardis 12

J.B. Pennington 28, Locust Fork 7

Northside Methodist 12, Ashford 8

Oakman 26, Cordova 12

Phil Campbell 31, Hackleburg 8

Plainview 49, Glencoe 13

Providence Christian 33, Florala 20

Reeltown 40, Holtville 26

Slocomb 58 Geneva County 20

Southside-Selma 34, Dallas County 14

Sylvania 42, North Sand Mountain 20

Thomasville 15, Clarke County 14

CLASS 2A

Cleveland 42, Susan Moore 19

Horseshoe Bend 14, Woodland 6

LaFayette 30, Beulah 0

Luverne 41, Georgiana 7

Orange Beach 35, McIntosh 14

Sand Rock 47, Cedar Bluff 13

Section 53, Woodville 6

Spring Garden 21, Wadley 19

Sulligent 43, South Lamar 21

Tanner 42, Waterloo 16

Tharptown 28, Vina 0

Thorsby 36, Billingsley 14

Vincent 34, Prattville Christian 6

Westbrook Christian 37, Donoho 26

Zion Chapel 39, Pleasant Home 24

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 20, A.L. Johnson 16

Brantley 29, Charles Henderson 15

Gaylesville 52, Alabama School/Deaf 16

Keith 14, Isabella 7

Lynn 41, Cherokee 0

Meek 22, Sumiton Christian 20

Ragland 44, Asbury 6

Southern Choctaw 49, Washington County 20

Valley Head 27, Collinsville 14

Winterboro 34, Berry 20

