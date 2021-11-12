Prep football: Friday night local, state scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them. Also, at the end of the evening, we'll have the pairings for next week.
Friday night's local games
Decatur Heritage 69, Ragland 52, 4Q
B.B. Comer 34, Isabella 25, Final
Pinson Valley 20, Oxford 0, Final
Piedmont 31, Lauderdale County 0, Final
Saks 36, Oakman 22, Final
Parker 41, Alexandria 31, 4Q
Spring Garden 40, Aliceville 35, Final
American Christian 35, Jacksonville 21, 3Q
Winfield 35, Ohatchee 14, Half
Faith Academy 19, Clay Central 6, Half
Handley 7, Bibb County 0, End 1Q
Vigor 34, Cherokee County 0, 4Q
Wadley 21, Hubbertville 7, Half
Woodland 13, Meek 8, 3Q
Decatur Heritage 49, Ragland 32, 3Q
Pickens County 32, Winterboro 6, Half