Prep football: Friday night local, state scoreboard

High school football teaser
Kirsten Fiscus

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them. Also, at the end of the evening, we'll have the pairings for next week.

Friday night's local games

Decatur Heritage 69, Ragland 52, 4Q

B.B. Comer 34, Isabella 25, Final

Pinson Valley 20, Oxford 0, Final

Piedmont 31, Lauderdale County 0, Final

Saks 36, Oakman 22, Final

Parker 41, Alexandria 31, 4Q

Spring Garden 40, Aliceville 35, Final

American Christian 35, Jacksonville 21, 3Q

Winfield 35, Ohatchee 14, Half

Faith Academy 19, Clay Central 6, Half

Handley 7, Bibb County 0, End 1Q

Vigor 34, Cherokee County 0, 4Q

Wadley 21, Hubbertville 7, Half

Woodland 13, Meek 8, 3Q

Decatur Heritage 49, Ragland 32, 3Q

Pickens County 32, Winterboro 6, Half

