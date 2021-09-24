You have permission to edit this article.
Prep football: Friday night local, state scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday's local games

Alexandria 38, Cleburne County 14

Piedmont 55, Jacksonville 45

Wellborn 52, Hamilton 14

Saks 54, Geraldine 31

Armuchee (Ga.) 45, Weaver 7

Lincoln 69, Munford 13

Center Point 32, Anniston 22

White Plains 42, Elmore County 28

Ranburne 49, Woodland 6

Handley 19, Lanett 18

Pleasant Grove 35, Clay Central 3

Spring Garden 21, Hokes Bluff 0

Wadley 56, Randolph County 30

Calera 56, Pell City 21

Ragland 78, Gaston 0

Loachapoka 52, Talladega County Central 8

B.B. Comer 63, Winterboro 20

Victory Christian 21, Fayetteville 10

Sylacauga 49, Childersburg 13

Thursday's game

Gadsden City 17, Oxford 9

State scores

CLASS 7A

Auburn 42, Bob Jones 21

Central-Phenix City 38, Opelika 7

Enterprise 64, Fort Walton Beach, FL 29

Gadsden County (FL) 42, Dothan 14

Hewitt-Trussville 60, Huffman 19

Hoover 35, Prattville 16

James Clemens 55, Lee-Huntsville 15

Thompson 51, Mountain Brook 0

CLASS 6A

Arab 49, Brewer 13

Baldwin County 49, Foley 28

Benjamin Russello 33, Smiths Station 30

Blount 21, Mary Montgomery 0

Briarwood Christian 38, Mortimer Jordan 22

Brookwood 76, Sipsey Valley 35

Buckhorn 48, Mae Jemison 24

Carver-Montgomery 21, Jeff Davis 14

Chelsea 31, Pelham 28

Chilton County 21, Shelby County 0

Citronelle 28. Alma Bryant 17

Cullman 49, Mars Hill Bible 7

Fort Payne 33, Etowah 28

Gardendale 33, Shades Valley 0

Hartselle 58, Russellville 21

Helena 41, McAdory 35

Hueytown 54, Athens 20

Jasper 33, Demopolis 28

McGill-Toolen Catholic 38, Murphy 0

Northridge 24, Gordo 21

Paul Bryant 31, Central-Tuscaloosa 7

Pinson Valley 17, Ramsay 0

Robertsdale 24, Satsuma 10

Russell County 42, Beauregard 14

Saraland 52, Davidson 7

Sidney Lanier 33, Bessemer City 0

Southside-Gadsden 40, Sardis 0

Springville 42, Fultondale 14

Stanhope Elmore 24, Eufaula 20

Wetumpka 28, Greenville 7

CLASS 5A

Andalusia 25, Bibb County 0

Ardmore 55, Clements 27

Boaz 35, Albertville 21

Carroll 49, Pike County 6

Douglas 41, Glencoe 7

Fairfield vs. Jackson-Olin, suspended in OT to Saturday, Fairfield leading 26-20

Guntersville 44, Madison County 21

Headland 27, Dale County 26

Holtville 31, Marbury 17

Leeds 37, West Morgan 13

Pleasant Grove 35, Central, Clay County 3

Selma 26, Woodlawn 22

UMS-Wright 23, T.R. Miller 15

West Point 14, Hayden 6

CLASS 4A

Ashville 33, St. Clair County 9

Cherokee County 53, Coosa, GA 0

Dora 42, Corner 14

Escambia County 42, Monroe County 0

Fayette County 21, South Lamar 7

Geneva 26, Geneva County 25

Good Hope 13, Addison 8

Haleyville 13, Phil Campbell 12

Hanceville 26, Locust Fork 13

Jackson 41, Thomasville 21

Mosley (FL) 49, Mobile Christian 0

Oneonta 40, Susan Moore 0

Priceville 35, Danville 12

Randolph 35, Westbrook Christian 0

South Pittsburg (TN) 21, North Jackson 20

St. Michael Catholic 45, Elberta 21

West Limestone 31, East Limestone 28

Westminster Christian 23, Lawrence County 20

Williamson 39, Charles Henderson 22

CLASS 3A

Bayside Academy 35, B.C. Rain 12

Chickawaw 56, Southern Choctaw 6

Cottage Hill Christian 28, LeFlore 21

Dadeville 15, LaFayette 12

Excel 44, J.U. Blacksher 0

Greensboro 51, Choctaw County 0

Hale County 41, Sulligent 13

Houston Academy 42, Florala 0

Lauderdale County 33, Rogers 8

Montgomery Catholic 42, Montgomery Academy 0

New Brockton 30, W.S. Neal 26

Opp 42, Straughn 0

Plainview 41, Crossville 0

Prattville Christian 20, Thorsby 16

Southside-Selma 40, Keith 26

Walter Wellborn 52, Hamilton 14

Wicksburg 17, Rehobeth 6

Winfield 51, Brilliant 0

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 39, Pickens County 22

Ariton 38, Slocomb 28

Belmont (MS) 21, Red Bay 0

Clarke County 33, Hillcrest-Evergreen 32

Cleveland 55, J.B. Pennington 0

Colbert County 25. Colbert Heights 0

Cottonwood 28, Northside Methodist 26 (OT)

Elba 27, Providence Christian 6

Greene County 44, Sumter Central 0

G.W. Long 54, Daleville 8

Hatton 30, East Lawrence 14

Houston County 50, Ashford 26

Ider 42, Valley Head 20

Isabella 45, Billingsley 8

Lamar County 24, Berry 0

Lexington 48, Elkmont 0

Luverne 48, Goshen 6

Midfield 50, Tarrant 0

North Sand Mountain 22, Cedar Bluff 6

Orange Beach 38, Pleasant Home 0

Pisgah 58, DAR 28

Sand Rock 28, Collinsville 7

Southeastern 42, Oak Grove 0

St. Luke’s Episcopal 24, Millry 17

Tanner 41, Columbia 8

Tharptown 64, Cherokee 0

West End 1, Appalachian 0, forfeit

Whitesburg Christian 61, Shoals Christian 14

Winston County 42, Curry 8

CLASS 1A

Autaugaville 30, Francis Marion 6

Brantley 42, Highland Home 20

Decatur Heritage 55, Woodville 14

Fruitdale 34, Washington County 12

Gatlinburg-Pittman (TN) 56, Coosa Christian 7

Gaylesville 50, Asbury 20

Hubbertville 51, Hackleburg 24

Kinston 74, Barbour County 0

Loachapoka 52, Talladega County Central 8

Lynn 49, Vina 0

Maplesville 47, Jemison 13

Marengo 70, A.L. Johnson 0

Marion County 40, Phillips 12

McKenzie 35, J.F. Shields 0

Samson 35, Zion Chapel 20

Sumiton Christian 39, Brindlee Mountain 0

Sweet Water 41, Leroy 26

Verbena 40, Calhoun 16

