Prep football: Friday night local, state scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday's games
Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19, Final (End of 51-game win streak.)
Anniston 28, Handley 27, Final
Saks 54, Glencoe 7, Final
Ohatchee 55, Pleasant Valley 14, Final
Wellborn 66, Weaver 19, Final
Piedmont 38, Hokes Bluff 14, Final
Oxford 26, Springville 17, Final
Alexandria 47, Moody 7, Final
Lincoln 42, Hayden 7, Final
Cherokee County 31, Cleburne County 17, Final
Spring Garden 29, Sand Rock 28, Final
Munford 24, White Plains 14, Final
Wadley 42, Donoho 0, Final
Ranburne 30, Horseshoe Bend 28, Final
Lanett 71, Randolph County 8, Final
Woodland 14, Victory Christian 6, Final
Sylacauga 49, Talladega 14, Final
State scores
CLASS 7A
Auburn 52, Smiths Station 21
Austin 42, Albertville 0
Bob Jones 56, Grissom 0
Daphne 34, Murphy 15
Davidson 48, Alma Bryant 14
Enterprise 60, Jeff Davis 40
Fairhope 27, Baker 17
Florence 56, Huntsville 14
Foley 48, Mary Montgomery 27
Hewitt-Trussville 35, Gadsden City 28
Hoover 49, Tuscaloosa County 7
James Clemens 21, Sparkman 15
Theodore 49, LeFlore 8
Thompson 48, Oak Mountain 0
Vestavia Hills 34, Spain Park 6
CLASS 6A
Baldwin County 46, Gulf Shores 7
Benjamin Russell 28, Chilton County 14
Brookwood 28, Bessemer City 22
Calera 34, Wetumpka 28
Chelsea 17, Shades Valley 6
Clay-Chalkville 42, Pinson Valley 23
Cullman 10, Athens 3
Decatur 69, Columbia 6
Eufaula 41, Russell County 7
Fort Payne 58, Pell City 14
Gardendale 28, Jackson-Olin 20
Hartselle 56, Hazel Green 7
Helena 22, Stanhope Elmore 15
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 48, Paul Bryant 26
Hueytown 62, McAdory 25
Huffman 56, Woodlawn 26
Jasper 54, Mortimer Jordan 38
Lee-Montgomery 33, Park Crossing 6
McGill-Toolen Catholic 55, Blount 12
Mountain Brook 49, Homewood 14
Muscle Shoals 35, Buckhorn 7
Opelika 35, Valley 0
Saraland 49, Robertsdale 6
Scottsboro 27, Southside-Gadsden 26
Sidney Lanier 12, Carver-Montgomery 6
Spanish Fort 60, Citronelle 10
CLASS 5A
Beauregard 41, Elmore County 14
Carroll 52, Charles Henderson 22
Carver-Birmingham 28, Wenonah 7
Center Point 52, St. Clair County 16
Central-Tuscaloosa 40, Jemison 10
Demopolis 54, Marbury 7
Douglas 34, West Point 14
Fairfield 28, Ramsay 24
Fairview 55, Brewer 14
Faith Academy 55, Satsuma 7
Greenville 28, Andalusia 20
Guntersville 45, Boaz 17
Leeds 42, Corner 13
Lee-Huntsville 35, Ardmore 20
Mae Jemison 54, Lawrence County 21
Parker 63, Cordova 13
Pleasant Grove 42, John Carroll Catholic 12
Rehobeth 33, Headland 22
Russellville 42, East Limestone 0
Sardis 44, Crossville 22
Selma 42, Sipsey Valley 0
St. Paul’s Episcopal 35, Elberta 6
Tallassee 21, Holtville 14
UMS-Wright 38, B.C. Rain 0
CLASS 4A
American Christian 62, Dallas County 28
Ashville 42, Hanceville 0
Bibb County 41, Sumter Central 6
Brooks 33, Central-Florence 20
B.T. Washington 34, Dale County 21
Escambia County36, W.S. Neal 24
Geneva 41, Bullock County 8
Good Hope 15, Dora 14
Gordo 27, Fayette County 0
Haleyville 55, Curry 8
Jackson 54, Mobile Christian 26
Lipscomb Academy (TN) 70, Etowah 10
Madison Academy 37, New Hope 7
Madison County 61, DAR 0
Montevallo 54, Holt 6
North Jackson 27, St. John Paul II Catholic 9
Northside 45, Oak Grove 18
Oneonta 42, Fultondale 0
Priceville 28, Deshler 16
Randolph 44, Westminster Christian 20
Rogers 14, West Limestone 13
Saint James 35, Ashford 8
Straughn 19, Alabama Christian 17
West Blocton 55, Wilcox Central 0
West Morgan 38, Wilson 8
Willamson vs. Vigor, suspended
CLASS 3A
Bayside Academy 42, Chickasaw 6
Beulah 42, Goshen 6
Carbon Hill 53, Tarrant 8
Childersburg 50, Pike County 13
Clements 28, Danville 16
Collinsville 31, Asbury 6
Excel 50, Cottage Hill Christian 31
Geraldine 20, Fyffe 19 (Nation’s current longest HS winning streak ends at 51 for Fyffe)
Hale County 35, Greensboro 16
Hillcrest-Evergreen 21, Flomaton 9
Montgomery Catholic 52, Trinity 7
Northside Methodist 48, Daleville 6
Lauderdale County 35, Colbert Heights 7
Oakman 28, Vinemont 6
Phil Campbell 36, East Lawrence 35
Prattville Christian 47, Monroe County 32
Providence Christian 54, New Brockton 20
Reeltown 36, Dadeville 14
Slocomb 40, Opp 7
Southside-Selma 52, R.C. Hatch 6
Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18
Sylvania 49, Plainview 31
Wicksburg 23, Houston Academy 14
Winfield 48, J.B. Pennington 0
CLASS 2A
Addison 22, Hamilton 21
Clarke County 20, Leroy 14
Cleveland 49, Westbrook Christian 28
Cottonwood 54, Zion Chapel 28
Elba 41, Ariton 25
Greene County 55, Washington County 6
G.W. Long 49, Geneva County 20
Hatton 40, Tharptown 7
Highland Home 49, Francis Marion 6
Houston County 35, Abbeville 14
Ider 14, Falkville 0
Isabella 62, Central, Coosa 0
LaFayette 48, Fayetteville 22
Lamar County 21, Sulligent 7
Lexington 20, Colbert County 0
Locust Fork 53, Gaston 19
Luverne 48, Thorsby 6
Mars Hill Bible 42, Red Bay 8
Midfield 24, Aliceville 14
North Sand Mountain 35, Whitesburg Christian 6
Orange Beach 49, J.U. Blacksher 22
Pisgah 20, Section 0
Southeastern 35, West End 20
St. Luke’s Episcopal 35, Fruitdale 8
Winston County 34, Cold Springs 7
CLASS 1A
Billingsley 63, Barbour County 0
Brantley 46, Red Level 6
Brilliant 14, Berry 7
Cedar Bluff 30, Appalachian 7
Central-Hayneville 1, J.F. Shields 0, forfeit
Decatur Heritage 47, Cherokee 0
Gaylesville 52, Woodville 28
Hackleburg 44, Vina 20
Hubbertville 26, Marion County 14
Kinston 33, Pleasant Home 18
Linden 58, A.L. Johnson 0
Loachapoka 26, Autaugaville 14
Maplesville 61, Verbena 20
Marengo 46, Choctaw County 12
McIntosh 26, Southern Choctaw 14
McKenzie 44, Florala 35
Notasulga 40, Calhoun 0
Phillips 59, Shoals Christian 0
Pickens County 22, Meek 6
Ragland 58, Talladega County Central 0
R.A. Hubbard 50, Waterloo 12
Samson 34, Georgiana 6
South Lamar 32, Lynn 26
Sumiton Christian 33, Coosa Christian 7
Sweet Water 40, Millry 6
Woodland 14, Victory Christian 6