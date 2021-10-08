Prep football: Friday night local scoreboard

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.
Friday night's games
Alexandria 49, Lincoln 7, 4Q
Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14, 4Q
Saks 58, Weaver 7, End 3Q
Arab 17, Oxford 17, End 3Q
Wellborn 24, Hokes Bluff 10, 4Q
Jacksonville 21, Cleburne County 14, Half
Piedmont 49, Pleasant Valley 0, Half
Anniston at Munford
Clay Central 14, Holtville 0, 2Q
Handley 35, Cherokee County 14, 3Q
Spring Garden 29, Westbrook Christian 0, End 3Q
Wadley 41, Ragland 8, End 3Q
Woodland 35, Talladega County Central 0, Half
Randolph County at Vincent
Lanett at Ranburne
Open
White Plains
Donoho