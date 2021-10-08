You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Friday night local scoreboard

Weaver

Weaver hosted Ohatchee for homecoming Friday night.

 Timothy Cash/Star Staff Writer

Scores locally and across the state from Friday action. Results will be updated as we get them.

Friday night's games

Alexandria 49, Lincoln 7, 4Q

Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 14, 4Q

Saks 58, Weaver 7, End 3Q

Arab 17, Oxford 17, End 3Q

Wellborn 24, Hokes Bluff 10, 4Q

Jacksonville 21, Cleburne County 14, Half

Piedmont 49, Pleasant Valley 0, Half

Anniston at Munford

Clay Central 14, Holtville 0, 2Q

Handley 35, Cherokee County 14, 3Q

Spring Garden 29, Westbrook Christian 0, End 3Q

Wadley 41, Ragland 8, End 3Q

Woodland 35, Talladega County Central 0, Half

Randolph County at Vincent

Lanett at Ranburne

Open

White Plains

Donoho

Tags