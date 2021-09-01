Prep football: ‘Four Horsemen’ new monsters in Alexandria

Javais McGhee started something when he pegged Alexandria’s ball-carrying trio the “Three-Headed Monster” last season. The whole school has taken a cue.
With Ryan Scott and Jake Upton transferring in after Ronnie Royal transferred out, social-media feeds promoting Valley Cubs athletics have coined “The Four Horsemen.”
One game into the 2021 season, the new name seems to fit.
Upton rushed for 156 yards and Javais McGhee 151 as Alexandria rolled up 415 rushing yards in a 42-6 victory at Jacksonville on Friday, and Alexandria coach Todd Ginn likes the combination of threats his horsemen can pose.
“You got Ross, you got Javais, you got Ryan, you got speed outside, but Upton gives us that presence in the middle, that power presence,” Ginn said.
If Monsters and Horsemen seem confusing, it helps to understand how one evolved to the other.
McGhee, who plays mostly quarterback, teamed with Royal and receiver/H-back Antonio Ross to make the monster in 2020. They ran behind a seasoned offensive line and helped Alexandria average 40.5 points a game while advancing to the Class 5A quarterfinals.
Royal transferred to Gulf Shores after the fall semester. To less fanfare, Upton and all-state lineman Damon Parr transferred in from Pleasant Valley.
Ryan Scott, a receiver but multiple-tool player, transferred in from Westbrook Christian.
The offseason talk about Alexandria surrounded how the Valley Cubs will do without Royal and linemen that graduated.
Alexandria has a less experienced offensive line this season, but a bigger one. Parr, who also lined up as a blocking fullback in a power set against Jacksonville, stands 6-foot-6 and weighs 332 pounds.
They team with McGhee and Ross, who returned from last season. If the Jacksonville game was any indication, Alexandria’s backfield combination has more potential than even some of its members realized in preseason.
“I think we still have a three-headed monster with me, Ryan and Antonio,” McGhee said at Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day, in July. “When they see No. 1 (McGhee) and No. 2 (Scott) and No. 3 (Ross) on the field, it’s going to be a long night for other teams.”
Now, add No. 7. Upton up the middle makes it harder to defend the other three on the perimeter.
Ross added 47 rushing yards to the 300-plus for which Upton and McGhee combined. Upton posted three runs of 21 yards or more, and McGhee broke runs of 46 and 73 yards.
The 73-yarder came immediately after Alexandria recovered a Jacksonville fumble on the Valley Cubs’ 1-yard line.
Oh, by the way, Tyler Brown rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown in the game’s late stages. Do the “Horsemen” have a colt on the farm?
It’s worth noting that Jacksonville lost eight defensive starters from 2020, with most of the losses coming in the front seven … linemen and linebackers. They lost senior middle linebacker Jackson Moses, now playing for Jacksonville State, and three-time all-state linebacker Omarion “Peanut” Adams.
Jacksonville’s youth up front showed against the bigger Alexandria line.
Alexandria’s versatile backfield, however, presented problems. Hence, imaginations ran wild in The Valley. They awoke echoes of legendary sports writer Grantland Rice’s description of Notre Dame’s backfield of Harry Stuhldreher, Don Miller, Jim Crowley and Elmer Layden after the Fighting Irish beat Army 13-7 in 1924.
“Outlined against a blue-gray October sky, the Four Horsemen rode again,” Rice wrote in the New York Herald Tribune. “In dramatic lore they are known as Famine, Pestilence, Destruction and Death. These are only aliases. Their real names are Stuhldreher, Miller, Crowley and Layden. They formed the crest of the South Bend cyclone before which another fighting Army football team was swept over the precipice at the Polo Grounds yesterday afternoon as 55,000 spectators peered down on the bewildering panorama spread on the green plain below.”
That group, named for the four horsemen of the apocalypse in the Book of Revelations, won all but two games in three seasons and a national championship under Knute Rockne.
Most of that probably comes as a revelation to Alexandria’s four main ball carriers this season. It might come as a revelation to those who borrowed the nickname to describe them.
Upton said he’d never heard of Notre Dame’s “Four Horsemen.” He looked up the Biblical reference after seeing social media posts calling Alexandria’s quartet of runners by that name.
“It’s kind of, like, the punishments of God,” he said. “They each have a name … death, conquest, war and famine, I think the other one is.”
Almost 100 years have passed since the Fighting Irish brand of “Horsemen” did their thing, after all.
Upton just likes being part of Alexandria’s stable of ball carriers.
“It feels really good, knowing that we’ve got that many good running backs on our team,” Upton said. “It does make me feel special. It makes me feel like I’m one of the good running backs on our team.
“We feed off each other. If one of us does good, we’re going to try to outdo each other. That’s the way I look at it.”