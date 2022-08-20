 Skip to main content
Prep football: Folsom's big passing night helps give Satcher his first Donoho win

Photo by Jonathan Johnson.

WEAVER — Jeremy Satcher began his career as a high school football head coach with a win. Will Folsom began his career as a high school quarterback with a win, too.

The second had a lot to do with the first. Folsom, a junior, completed 18 of his 33 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns as Donoho rallied in the second half to defeat Weaver 31-28. He was 6 of 12 for 109 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in the first half and Donoho trailed 16-3 at the break.

