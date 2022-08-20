Prep football: Folsom's big passing night helps give Satcher his first Donoho win

WEAVER — Jeremy Satcher began his career as a high school football head coach with a win. Will Folsom began his career as a high school quarterback with a win, too.
The second had a lot to do with the first. Folsom, a junior, completed 18 of his 33 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns as Donoho rallied in the second half to defeat Weaver 31-28. He was 6 of 12 for 109 yards with two interceptions and a lost fumble in the first half and Donoho trailed 16-3 at the break.
The second half was a complete turnaround. Folsom completed 12 of 21 for 264 yards and three touchdowns. With 52.8 seconds to play, Folsom scored what proved to be the winning touchdown on a 1-yard quarterback sneak behind a big push from center Brayden Johnson.
“It wasn’t a one-person thing,” Folsom said. “Everybody just did it together. It’s really shocking honestly from last year to this year.”
—Donoho squandered two opportunities in the first quarter inside the Weaver 5-yard line. Logan Melton booted a 33-yard field goal midway through the first quarter for a 3-0 lead.
—A 26-yard pass from quarterback Kaden Gooden to Jeffrey Miles early in the second quarter got Weaver on the scoreboard. Peyton Martin ran for a two-point conversion and an 8-3 lead. Martin scored with 37 seconds to go before halftime on a 3-yard run. Gooden passed to Carson Cason for two more points. The Bearcats extended their lead to 22-3 five minutes into the third quarter on a 1-yard sneak by Gooden.
—Melton’s first scoring reception was good for 32 yards. Two fourth-quarter interceptions by Donoho’s Jordan Cameron set up Folsom to Melton scoring passes of 80 yards and 17 yards. The second of Melton’s two extra points cut Weaver’s lead to 22-17 with 9:55 to play. The Falcons regained the lead at 23-22 on Melton’s 17-yarder with 3:51 on the clock. Melton ended with eight catches for 194 yards.
—Weaver responded on a 59-yard touchdown pass from Gooden to Miles with 2:58 left. The Donoho defense stopped a sneak by Gooden on a two-point try to keep Weaver’s lead at 28-23.
—Donoho’s final drive covered 65 yards in two minutes. The big play was a 38-yard gain on a Folsom pass to Hayes Farrell. Folsom’s go-ahead sneak came two plays later. He then passed to Melton for two more points.
—Satcher on the game plan: “Our whole receiving corps is good. It just happened today that (Logan Melton) and also early on Hayes got it going. We wanted to spread the ball out more but those two really found the ball and made plays.”
—Weaver coach Gary Atchley on the Bearcats' opener: “I thought we had a great game plan for tonight. Guys got to make plays. … We’ve got to get better, and we’ve got to get tougher.”
—Folsom on the opening-game victory: “I’ve been hoping for this since my seventh-grade year. I’m just real excited for what I think is about to come.”
—Donoho (1-0) travels to Pleasant Valley (0-0) on Friday and Weaver (0-1) entertains Glencoe.
Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.