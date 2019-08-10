—Chandler Tyree enters his first season as a head coach. Hired July 25, he’s enjoyed two weeks on the job. He comes to White Plains after a year off from coaching, devoted to ministry. Before that, he spent three seasons as Munford’s defensive coordinator and one as linebackers coach for Oxford, his alma mater. He’s a 2008 graduate.
—White Plains football has enjoyed sparse success, so it’s no shock that first-year coaches have struggled there. What follows are first-year Wildcats coaches and their first-year records, according to records available at the Alabama High School Football Historical Society website: Ed Cleveland (1972) 1-9; Darvin Poole (1990) 3-6; Owen Yarborough (1995), 1-8; Michael Altman (2001) 4-6; Heath Harmon (2008) 2-8; Larry Strain (2014) 2-8; Chris White (2015) 1-9; Tyree (2019) TBD.
—While White Plains is coming off a 2-8 season, the Wildcats were close to much better. Four of their region losses were close games. Those losses were 7-0 to Anniston, 22-13 to Cherokee County, 30-27 to Cleburne County and 21-20 to Oneonta. White Plains did get its first region victory since 2014, beating Ashville 32-20.
—The cupboard is not bare at White Plains. Returnees include starting quarterback Jaden Chatman, running back Jaden Harris, lineman Will O’Steen and linebacker Ethan Bozarth. Harris had 82 tackles and three interceptions (all in one game), one returned for a touchdown. He also rushed for 628 yards and eight scores and caught two touchdown passes, making first-team all-county as an athlete. O’Steen was a second-team all-county pick.
—The Wildcats have one of the more intriguing transfer players in Teddy Hall, who came from Lincoln. Hall is expected to contribute on both sides of the ball, as a wide receiver on offense and safety on defense.