—Jeff Smith is 62-47 entering his 11th season as head coach of his alma mater, 138-102 overall in 22 seasons as a head coach. His 62 wins at Wellborn mark the third most of any coach at Wellborn, behind his Wellborn head coach, Mike Battles Sr. (78), and Calhoun County Sports Hall of Fame member Ed Dupree (77). Mathematically, Smith could catch Dupree with a perfect season and state title in 2019.
—Wellborn, playing in one of Class 3A’s toughest regions, seeks its first playoff appearance since 2015 and first playoff victory since reaching the 2014 quarterfinals. The Panthers made the playoffs in Smith’s first seven seasons as their head coach, and their quarterfinal run in 2014 was their deepest since reaching the 5A semifinals in 1995, under Allen Quinn.
—The Panthers came close to breaking through to the playoffs in 2018, finishing 5-5 (2-5 region) with one-point region losses to Weaver (30-29) and Pleasant Valley (27-26). The Pleasant Valley game ended with a goal-line stand. Had Wellborn won those games, the Panthers would’ve finished fourth and qualified for the playoffs.
—Hopes are high on The Hill this season, as the Panthers return their entire array of contributors, led by quarterback/linebacker Jett Smith. He enters his second full season as Wellborn’s full-time starter at quarterback and saw extensive action in 2017. Smith, son of the head coach and little brother to Wellborn assistant coach and former quarterback Judd Smith, made first-team All-State at linebacker in 2018.
—Wellborn’s schedule is brutal. The non-conference slate includes an Aug. 30 game at Lincoln, a 4A playoff team in 2018 looking to avenge a 41-22 loss at Wellborn last season. The region slate culminates in back-to-back-to-back games against Randolph County (Oct. 11, home), Pleasant Valley (Oct. 18, road) and Piedmont (Oct. 25, home). Assuming the Panthers make the playoffs, they will have a much-needed open date in the regular-season’s final week.