—Justin Taylor enters his first season as a head coach. He came to Weaver with 15 years of experience as an assistant coach, including the past seven years serving as Cherokee County’s offensive coordinator. He played for Michael Shortt at Cleburne County and was part of the Tigers’ state-finalist team of 2001 and semifinalist team of 2002.
—Taylor replaces Daryl Hamby, who served as Weaver’s head coach for nine years and as an assistant prior to that. Here’s how first-year head coaches have done at Weaver: Hamby (2010) 5-6, Paul Farlow (2004) 11-1, Roland Houston (2000) 2-8, Terry Willingham (1989) 3-7, Butch Baker (1984) 1-9, William Bryan (1969) 1-7.
—Weaver is coming off of a 7-4 season, which ended with a 42-27 loss to Westminster Christian in the first round of the playoffs. The Bearcats have made the playoffs the past six seasons and eight of the past nine, reaching the quarterfinals in 2016.
—There’s no sugarcoating what Weaver lost from last year’s team. The list is a who’s-who of players who have contributed mightily to one of the programs best runs, including all three playoff victories since 2005. QB Robert Gaines, RB Shamar Spinks, FB/DE Caleb Allison and WR Amardric Elston accounted for much of the team’s production in 2018.
—The cupboard is not bare, however. Leading the returning group are DE/FB Isaiah Woods, DB/RB Davontae Hilliard, OL Dalton Arnett, DB Marcello D’Ambrosia and OL Shemar Mays. New additions like QB Taylor Thompson, LB Quinton Blackberby, DB/WR Jackson Williams and two-way lineman Brent Parks will try to fill big shoes.