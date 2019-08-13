—Jonathan Miller enters his eighth season as Saks’ head coach with a 68-17 record. He stands three victories shy of passing Jack Stewart (70-40-4) for the most wins in school history. Stewart did it in 12 seasons at Saks. Miller has never had a losing season, and four of his Saks teams won 10 games or more, with two reaching the state semifinals (2013, 2017).
—Saks is coming off a 10-2 season, which included a run to the 3A quarterfinals. The Wildcats finished in a three-way tie atop the region and beat region champion Piedmont. Piedmont won the tiebreaker on points from wins by non-region opponents the Bulldogs beat. Both Saks losses last season came against Randolph County, 41-21 in the regular season and 19-8 in the playoffs.
—Saks has made the playoffs eight years in a row and 11 of the past 12. The Wildcats have won at least one playoff game in seven of those playoff berths. The Wildcats have made the playoffs every year under Miller, promoted to head coach after Clint Smith departed to become the head coach at Jacksonville.
—The Wildcats took significant personnel losses from last season. Gone are three key linemen, Jaylen Childs, Marreo Thomas and Caleb Ogle. Childs and Thomas are playing collegiately, Childs at Troy and Thomas at Alabama State. Also gone is running back Johnathon Cobb, the reigning 1A-3A All-Calhoun County player of the year and the second Saks player in as many years to hold a county player-of-the-year honor. Quarterback LaDerrick Bell was the 4A-6A player of the year in 2017.
—Quarterback Roilan Torres is back in action. He was averaging 15 yards a carry as Saks romped through the first half of last season, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Wildcats’ victory at Piedmont. His loss to injury was a key turn in the region race last season, and his return is crucial to this year’s team, after major player losses.